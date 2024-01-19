Aston Villa, in a newfound position as a side competing for a top-four place in the Premier League, have the chance to cast their transfer net on more players than ever in the transfer market. And that has seen a number of players linked with Villa Park moves this month, including a Championship star.

Aston Villa transfer news

In the latest Aston Villa transfer news, the Midlands club have been linked with boosting their attack. The likes of Felipe Anderson and Giovanni Reyna have been mentioned among those who could join Unai Emery at Villa Park this month. Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are close to an agreement to sign Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade, who will take the right-back on loan until the end of the season.

Emery spoke about the potential of January arrivals at the end of December, saying:

"We are analysing and we are meeting with Monchi (president of football operations) and the owners in how we can improve and change something in the squad, but I am very happy.

“We might change something, but not 100 per cent — only if we can get something that can really help. We are going to be alert as to whether we have the possibility to add to the squad, but at the moment we are happy with the players we have, getting good results, good commitment and the competitive structure we are creating. I don’t know if we are going to get something or not in the transfer window.”

Among those who could really help is a Championship star. According to reliable reporter John Percy of The Telegraph, NSWE and Aston Villa and by extension owners NSWE have now made a second bid for Morgan Rogers after seeing their first offer rejected by Middlesbrough. Percy posted the news on X, admitting that Villa haven't had any luck this time around, either.

With Boro remaining stubborn and Villa still in pursuit, the deal for Rogers is certainly one to watch this month.

"Dangerous" Rogers is one for the future

At just 21 years old, Rogers could get better and better with experience and a move to Aston Villa may only accelerate that. Having previously played for Manchester City before finding his feet at Middlesbrough, the young forward could now get the chance to earn Premier League redemption through a move to Villa Park.

Rogers' versatility stands out as a trait that could prove to be incredibly useful for Emery in the remainder of the season, with his ability to play in every role across the frontline handing Villa some attacking depth. Boro boss Michael Carrick won't want to see his forward leave, however, and the Manchester United legend was full of praise for Rogers after his side's recent win over West Bromwich Albion.

Carrick said: “He creates, he’s dangerous. He’s a huge talent. He’s fantastic to work with, he wants to learn and get better all the time and is desperate to give what he can for the team which is brilliant. He’s got a terrific attitude for the game and is showing his quality. You can see he’s growing here, he’s at home here and belongs here and you can see him growing all the time.”