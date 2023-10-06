Aston Villa are gradually getting better and better under Unai Emery following an inconsistent start to the Premier League season. It all came together for them last time out, too, as they smashed a strong Brighton & Hove Albion side 6-1 at Villa Park. Now, those in the Midlands will be hoping to put together an equally as impressive winning run in the league off the back of the sensational result.

Villa could yet get even better when the January transfer window opens, too, with their willingness to splash the cash on show for all to see throughout the summer. With that said, reports suggest that they are still "very interested" in one particular La Liga star.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

In total, during the summer window, Aston Villa spent a reported €93m (£81m) on reinforcements, welcoming the likes of Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, and Nicolo Zaniolo. And so far, those reinforcements are paying off, especially Diaby, who has five goal involvements in seven Premier League games. It does beg the question of just how far this side can go, especially with further additions.

When the January window opens, we may just get our answer to that question, too, with interest in a La Liga star. According to Sport in Spain, Villa, and by extension president of football operations Monchi, are still very interested in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, whose contract is set to expire next summer. This means that, if Bilbao want to cash in, it may well have to be in January, potentially handing Villa their opportunity.

The Midlands club have been boosted by Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly throwing in the towel regarding a move for the winger, but still face competition from Brighton and Paris Saint-Germain. There is also still a possibility that Williams signs a new deal in Spain, which could include a lower release clause.

How good is Nico Williams?

At just 21 years of age, Williams appears to be one of the best young players in La Liga, with four assists in five games already this season, proving just how talented the Spain international is. He hasn't just been a strong creator in the current campaign, though. The Bilbao man has impressed in almost every important area. And, as per FBref, he has even outperformed current Villa winger Leon Bailey in some aspects.

Player Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Goal Creating Actions Take-ons Completed Nico Williams 4 15 6 11 Leon Bailey 7 12 2 6

Williams has rightfully earned plenty of praise in his young career, including from brother and Bilbao teammate, Inaki Williams, who said:

"(His rise) is incredible. He is showing that he is (improving), he is gaining experience. In front of goal, he is improving a lot. He is a talent. A rough diamond. He has a lot of room for improvement and hopefully he can continue to improve."

With that said, if Villa can make a deal happen, then they could have a true gem on their hands, for both the present and the future. When the January transfer window opens, it looks as if Williams will certainly be a name to keep an eye on.