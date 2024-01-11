Aston Villa are in a lofty position this season and have now made contact over a potential blockbuster signing in the West Midlands, according to a report.

Aston Villa eyeing new attackers

January can be a fruitful month for business if dealings are carefully planned out and executed, and Unai Emery, alongside his backroom team, will no doubt have an idea of what they would like the Villans' squad to look like by the end of the month.

Despite this, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has moved to debunk rumours surrounding negotiations for Lazio playmaker Felipe Anderson, who has been mentioned in connection with a move to Villa Park.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the world-renowned journalist stated: "Lazio proposed to extend the contract. But at the moment, it’s a complicated one. From what I'm hearing, Juventus are interested in Anderson. So, I think Juventus will be in the mix to sign him as a free agent. For Aston Villa, yes, they have been following the player many times, but I'm not aware of any concrete negotiations yet."

Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha will be a name familiar with Premier League fans across the globe and the Ivory Coast international is believed to have been the subject of an approach by Emery's men; however, he is happy to stay in Turkey for the time being.

Nevertheless, Emery is believed to be a huge fan of the player and tried to sign him at Arsenal in 2018. Revealing his admiration towards the 31-year-old during that timeframe, the Spaniard was quoted in an interview saying: “I usually want to sign first the players I know there. When we played against Crystal Palace, Zaha showed he was a very good player.”

In the present, it has emerged that Aston Villa have now made contact regarding an exciting potential signing that could occur this month.

According to reports in Italy, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa have asked for information in contact with Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala’s agency, and could make a shock swoop for the 30-year-old.

Paulo Dybala key statistics in 2023/24 - Serie A (Sofascore) Expected goals 5.83 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 2.1 Tackles per game 1.1 Expected assists 2.09 Average match rating 7.50/10

The Argentina international has a €13m release clause (£11.2 million) built into his contract at the Serie A giants that runs out on January 15th. Chelsea, Newcastle United and several clubs from Saudi Arabia have enacted similar approaches. However, he isn’t expected to take up any offers to move to the Middle East and has conveyed a desire to continue his career in Europe.

Labelled a “phenomenon” by Roma legend Francesco Totti, £115k-a-week earner Dybala has been in consistent form for Roma this term, registering six goals and six assists in 18 appearances across all competitions (Dybala statistics - Transfermarkt).

Given his pedigree and unique blend of talent, Dybala would be a major signing at Villa Park as Emery endeavours to keep his side in contention for the title.