Aston Villa are in the market for additions this window and could now submit an offer for a target in the coming week, according to a report.

Aston Villa look for star quality...

The Villans have been a consistent force in the Premier League this campaign and will be keen to prolong their excellent form for as long as possible; nevertheless, signings this month will be necessary to turn their ambitions into reality.

Rumours continue to do the rounds over who could come in at Villa Park to provide some star quality and Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji is a name that has been mentioned in connection with Unai Emery's side.

Aston Villa have vigorously scouted Sweden international Bardghji and he is said to have impressed officials with his performances. At the same time, the report states that the Kuwait City-born winger may be available for a fee in the region of £20 million.

Roma attacker Paulo Dybala has also been in the headlines due to his potential availability this window and journalist Dean Jones has spoken about the Argentina international's future amid links with the Villans.

He said via GiveMeSport: "A deal for Dybala really would be sensational and obviously there will always be part of any Villa fan that would like that to happen, but Emery and the recruitment team have to be very careful that if they are to pursue something like that it is for the right reasons and he fits with the philosophy and character of the side."

Meanwhile, Crvena Zvezda right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic looks close to joining Aston Villa for a fee of under €9 million and will then return to Belgrade to see out the rest of 2023/24, according to Fabrizio Romano. Now, fresh information has come to life claiming that NSWE are in the process of preparing an offer for an exciting attacker.

Aston Villa preparing Semih Kilicsoy offer...

According to reports from Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa are preparing an official offer for Besiktas winger Semih Kilicsoy that could land at some point in the next week. The 18-year-old is also believed to be attracting interest from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Semih Kilicsoy's key statistics in all competitions - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Shots per game 2.4 Shots on target per game 1.1 Goal conversion 26% Big chances created 1 Tackles per game 1.1 Average match rating 7.51/10

The Old Gold have already seen an offer declined for the Turkey Under-19 international and now the Villans look to be increasing their efforts to land his signature. Kilicsoy is contracted until 2028 and there is no indication of the fee it could potentially take to prize him away from his current employers.

Labelled "frightening" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Kilicsoy has made 15 appearances across all competitions this term for Besiktas, registering six goals and one assist (Kilicsoy statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite his age, the Istanbul-born man is someone who has put up the numbers to suggest he could contribute in the here and now rather than being one for the future at Villa Park, so it may be a deal to keep an eye on.