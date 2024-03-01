Aston Villa are reportedly sending officials to watch a "superb" player who they wanted to sign in the January transfer window, as they eye up a second attempt in the summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have had a season to treasure so far, exceeding expectations under Unai Emery, but it will still feel like a disappointment if they miss out on Champions League football. It would allow them to attract top players this summer, not to mention acting as a huge financial boost.

There are some interesting transfer rumours floating about, with the Midlands side linked with sealing a reunion for former striker Cameron Archer, who is now at Sheffield United. A "clever clause" that NSWE inserted into his contract with the Blades means that they would be able to re-sign him for "cut-price fee" if his current club are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Torino midfielder Raoul Bellanova, who can also play as a wing back, has been heavily linked after a failed approach from NSWE in January, providing competition for Matty Cash in the process. He has five assists in 25 Serie A appearances so far this season, whereas Cash only has one in 23 in the Premier League.

Young Porto midfielder Alan Varela is another individual who is reportedly being eyed up by Emery, as he looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, no doubt with the assumption that his side will once again be playing European football of some kind next season.

NSWE sending Villa officials on Bellanova missions

According to a new update from Tuttosport [via Football Italia], Aston Villa owners NSWE have sent scouts to watch Bellanova in action for Torino a number of times this season, presumably plotting a second move in the summer.

The Villans are not alone in showing an interest, however, with Manchester United also seeing him as a good option to bring in at the end of the season.

Bellanova does feel like a genuine target for Villa, and he could be very strong addition to a squad that just needs a sprinkling of added brilliance in the summer. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as "superb" and he is still young enough to keep improving for years to come.

Bellanova's assists vs. Aston Villa's midfielders Bellanova Luiz Tielemans McGinn Kamara Ramsey Appearances 25 25 22 26 20 15 Assists 5 4 4 3 1 1

Emery could also like the fact that the Italian is capable of thriving as a right winger and at full back, with such versatility giving him more squad options and depth. This season, he has played 15 times at wing back and futher up on nine occasions, outlining his adaptability.

The interest from United could scupper Villa's move, given how big a club they will always be, but Emery should use it as an added incentive to get into the Champions League ahead of the Red Devils, potentially giving them the edge.