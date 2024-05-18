A club chief appears to have confirmed negotiations are "happening" to sign a £125,000-per-week player from Aston Villa this summer.

Unai Emery eyeing future Premier League title at Villa

Manager Unai Emery has won over the hearts of Villa supporters since he took over from Steven Gerrard in late 2022, and has now guided them to their first Champions League qualification since the 1980s.

The Midlands giants are officially set for fourth and a spot in the Champions League group stage next season, coming after a fantastic full debut campaign for Emery in the Villa Park dugout.

Club chief Monchi and NSWE are set to back Emery in the summer transfer market as well, according to reports, with Villarreal star Alex Baena attracting Villa interest heading into the summer window - which opens for business on 14th June.

Aston Villa's last ten league games Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool Brighton 1-0 Aston Villa Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford Man City 4-1 Aston Villa Aston Villa 2-0 Wolves West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham

It's an exciting time to be a supporter of Villa, but Emery is by no means settling on a place in Europe. The Spaniard, as he admitted to the press on Friday, wants to take them to the next level and eventually challenge for a Premier League title.

"It is a dream," said Emery on Villa's next ambitions.

"It is very difficult. When we were at the beginning of the season playing two matches against City and Arsenal, we won both matches. We were there.

"Those teams are amazing with consistency. I want to get better and I have my dreams and I believe in my dreams. Of course, my objectives are to win the Premier League or the Champions League. The party on Tuesday was fantastic. I was really happy with the players and coaches. I know how important it is to be there [in the Champions League] and compete in it.

"Through the Premier League, to get it is very difficult. To get it is fantastic. Now, after the next challenge, it is about preparing for the new season."

As the Villa team grows, though, certain players will have to be moved on - as is the nature of the beautiful game. Some exits will be bittersweet, but one man who the club will be keen to fully offload is £17 million signing Philippe Coutinho.

Vasco Da Gama talks "happening" to sign Coutinho from Aston Villa

The £125,000-per-week Brazilian's transfer from Barcelona simply hasn't worked out as planned, and he's spent this season on loan at Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, as translated and shared by Sport Witness, Vasco Da Gama president Pedrinho appears to have confirmed talks are happening to sign Coutinho from Villa - offering the club a chance to sell him in a permanent deal, with talks appearing to have been held either with the president himself or the ownership. Vasco Da Gama are part-owned by 777 Partners.

“It [negotiations with Coutinho] is happening," said Pedrinho.

"With whom? With whom is it happening? [Journalist replies that it’s with Vasco SAF].

"And is it still with Vasco SAF or with me? Suddenly it was with me before it was with Vasco SAF. Back then it may have been with Josh [Wander, 777 Partners], now it may be with me. And it may have been rumoured that it’s with Vasco SAF.”