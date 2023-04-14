Aston Villa have reportedly made Sporting CP attacker Pedro Goncalves a transfer priority this summer.

What’s the latest news on Villa and Goncalves?

A new striker is thought to be of interest to Unai Emery ahead of his first season in charge; however, Goncalves, primarily a left-winger, is also a target.

The 24-year-old recently scored an "outrageous" goal against Arsenal in the Europa League and has been linked with a move to the Midlands. Reports suggested last month that Villa are set to make a move for Goncalves who was viewed as a sizeable upgrade on Philippe Coutinho, and a further update has now emerged.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Portuguese newspaper Record regarding Goncalves in the last 48 hours, claiming that Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are in a new chase for his services.

However, they add how Villa ‘were the first’ to show their interest and ‘intensify observations’ over him, saying he is ‘considered a priority’ for Emery and Villa.

Goncalves has an €80m (£70m) release clause in his current contract, something which may need to be triggered for a potential deal this summer as Sporting owe fellow Portuguese side Famalicao 50% of any transfer.

Should Villa push through a move for Goncalves?

Goncalves would offer plenty of versatility at Villa Park, playing in a variety of central and wide roles during his career so far. He also has an eye for goal, scoring 56 times and registering 31 assists in 120 appearances for his current employers.

The player even has experience in the Midlands after spending two years in the academy at Wolverhampton Wanderers before leaving in 2019, so could be keen on a return to England, looking to prove himself in the Premier League.

Villa and Emery do not actually have a senior attacking midfielder on the books at this moment in time, while there are four wingers alongside strikers Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran.

Therefore, Goncalves could be viewed as the creative spark needed in the final third to take Villa to the next level, with the player topping the chart for Sporting when it comes to shot and key passes per 90, as per WhoScored.

It could cost big money, however, owners NSWE are seemingly ready to back Emery in a 'huge' spending spree this summer, so Goncalves could become the club's record signing, should a fee get anywhere close to the attacker's release clause.