Aston Villa's rise can be backed up by their new-found ability to welcome some of Europe's most exciting talents in the transfer market. During the summer transfer window, the Midlands club signed the likes of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, as Unai Emery and his ongoing project paid dividends at Villa Park. Since splashing the cash, too, the Villans have more than been rewarded.

As things stand, Villa sit as high as fifth in the Premier League - just four points adrift of table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur - and will look to continue that momentum after the international break. They've reportedly already turned their attention to the January transfer window, too, but could face disappointment when pursuing one particular target.

Aston Villa transfer news

When looking at the current Villa side, you can see that it's all slowly coming together for Emery. With every transfer window, his side have fewer and fewer weaknesses by the time that deadline day arrives. The last window was no different, either, as a number of stars arrived. Diaby, in particular, has got off to a strong start, having a hand in five goals in eight Premier League games so far.

It's the type of transfer that Villa may have been looking to repeat in January, but the latest Pedro Goncalves transfer news suggests that they're in for disappointment. According to Record, via Sport Witness, Sporting CP see their midfielder as untouchable in the winter window, and will say no to any offer, in the hope of keeping hold of Goncalves until at least next summer.

With the Sporting man's contract expiring in 2027, too, any potential deal would be difficult for Villa to negotiate, especially in January, given the Portugal side's reported stance. This may leave Emery frustrated, as he looks to take the Midlands club to unprecedented heights in the Premier League.

Pedro Goncalves' stats

Goncalves' stats show exactly why Aston Villa are reportedly interested in landing his signature. The 25-year-old could be the difference in a Europa Conference League place, and a Europa League place, or even, in what would send shockwaves in the Premier League, a place in next season's Champions League. Here's how Goncalves compares to some of Emery's current midfield options this season, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Goals + Assists Pedro Goncalves 27 45 3 Douglas Luiz 13 46 3 John McGinn 8 42 2

During his time in Portugal, the reported Villa target has earned plenty of praise, including from Zach Lowy, who posted on X: "Pedro Gonçalves proving once again why he is one of the brightest talents in European football with that superb goal. Reminder: Fernando Santos did not give Pote a single minute in the Euros. Bravo, Engenheiro."

Even if Villa are forced to wait until next summer, acquiring Goncalves should be high up on Emery's priorities. The Sporting star could take the Villans' midfield up a level or two, potentially resulting in new success at Villa Park. When the transfer window opens, the midfielder is certainly one to keep an eye on.