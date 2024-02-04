One Aston Villa player could seal a Villa Park exit as early as next week, with Unai Emery not having him in his long-term plans.

Aston Villa’s January window

NSWE and Monchi left it late in the January window to seal most of their new signings, with winger Morgan Rogers arriving from Middlesbrough, goalkeeper Joe Gauci from Adelaide United and teenager Lino Sousa from Arsenal.

morgan-rogers-aston-villa

The trio joined right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade as the 2024 additions and there were also a number of departures in the Midlands. Finn Azaz and Bertrand Traore left on permanent deals, with several youngsters also heading out on loan.

On the pitch, Emery’s side recorded a brilliant 5-0 away win at Sheffield United on Saturday evening to take them back into the top four in the Premier League. One player who was in the squad and an unused substitute on Saturday evening, Calum Chambers, reportedly refused to leave the club on deadline day despite receiving three offers, and a new update on his future has now emerged.

Calum Chambers transfer update

According to Football Insider sources shared by journalist Pete O’Rourke, Chambers could now agree to an Aston Villa exit next week after rejecting three Championship moves on deadline.

Calum-chambers-aston-villa

It is believed that clubs in Turkey will now explore a move for the 29-year-old, with the window not shutting there until February 9. The report also adds that ‘Chambers has been told he is not in the plans of Villa boss Emery but could not agree the terms of an exit late in the January window’.

Chambers, on £50,000-a-week in the Midlands, has made just three appearances during the current campaign, all of which have been in the Europa Conference League. The likes of Ezri Konsa, Clement Lenglet and Diego Carlos are all above Chambers in the pecking order, and Emery also has Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings, although the pair are both out injured.

Therefore, moving on Chambers over the coming days appears to make sense for all involved, and by the looks of things, it’ll be one to keep an eye on before Friday.