Aston Villa are eyeing a move for rising Japan star Keito Nakamura, but NSWE will have to fend off a mega transfer battle to get a deal done this summer, report The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Unai Emery is expected to go on somewhat of a shopping spree in the current transfer window, with the Villans set for a challenging 2023/24 campaign in four competitions, having secured UEFA Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the season.

NSWE are reportedly happy to back their manager with some serious funds, and they’ve made a positive start already by bringing in Leicester City and Belgium star Youri Tielemans.

The Villans are clearly seeking more midfield reinforcements though, considering they are also linked with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Manu Kone, and The Daily Mail are now reporting another new target.

According to the newspaper, NSWE are battling with Liverpool, Burnley, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lille, Reims, Lyon and Feyenoord for LASK star Nakamura, and the player is expected to jump to a new club this summer.

Who is Keito Nakamura?

The 22 year-old, who plays as an attacking midfielder or as one of the wide roles in 4-2-3-1 formation, has burst onto the scene in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, scoring 14 times and providing seven assists in 31 league appearances, adding another three goals in cup competitions and finding the net once in two Japan caps.

His importance in his side’s Europa League qualification has apparently sparked the mass interest from across the continent, and it’s easy to see why when hearing from people who have seen the youngster play.

The £4,000-p/w Nakamura led all Japanese players in Europe aged 26 and under for direct goal contributions this season – beating the likes of Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma – and talent scout Jacek Kulig believes he’s a “brilliant” prospect who has been “absolutely on fire” throughout this season.

Given the rise of Japanese players throughout Europe’s top leagues in the last few seasons, with Mitoma shining in the Premier League, Celtic utilising several Japan internationals and Daichi Kamada thriving in the Bundesliga, Villa could certainly strike lucky by taking a dip into a previously underappreciated market.