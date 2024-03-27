Aston Villa are now planning to accept an offer for a big earner who isn’t in Unai Emery’s plans.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

It has been a busy first full season in charge for Emery, who has his side pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of Tottenham and Manchester United. It comes after two productive transfer windows, with NSWE backing the Spaniard in the market with a number of new additions.

Now, attention already seems to be on who Villa could be looking to sign ahead of the 2024/25 season, where they will be hoping to offer Champions League football.

Two high-profile players to be linked with a move to Villa Park have been Paulo Dybala and Mario Hermoso. Villa are thought to be leading the race at this moment in time for Dybala, whereas talks have been held to sign centre-back Hermoso on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid.

However, to comply with FFP, a plethora of exits may also be required in the Midlands, and it looks as if one player will be forced out over the summer.

It has been revealed recently by Fabrizio Romano that Leander Dendoncker is set to return to the Midlands in the summer, with his Napoli loan spell being nothing short of a disaster. The Serie A side had an option to make a move permanent at the end of the season, but the Belgian has played just 21 minutes across three appearances.

Now, according to Football Insider, Villa are ready to accept a bid for Dendoncker as he has ‘no future’ at the club.

It is believed that Emery doesn’t feel Dendoncker ‘has the energy and dynamism to thrive in his system’, with a permanent Villa Park exit now on the cards. The versatile 28-year-old, who is picking up around £90,000-a-week, is under contract with Villa until 2026.

Signed from Wolves back on deadline day back in 2022 when Steven Gerrard was still in charge, Dendoncker’s move across the Midlands hasn’t worked out, with the player turning out just 36 times for Villa.

He arrived with plenty of hope from Gerrard, who said: “A lot of players are in the situation where they fall out of a manager’s first choice, if you like, they obviously start thinking about World Cup situations and it came up late. This is a player who’s played for Wolves for many seasons who have finished high up in the league so he knows what it takes.

"He’s also been a part of one of the best international teams for the last few years so we’re hoping he can add some much-needed quality and support to our players.”

Prior to his loan move to Italy in January, Dendoncker made just one Premier League start under Emery this season, and it looks as if his appearance against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup will be his last in a Villa shirt.