Aston Villa have made some exciting signings under Unai Emery and reporter Dean Jones has had his say on a known target who he believes could be a "sensational" addition in the West Midlands.

Aston Villa's high-profile transfer strategy...

Last summer, the Villans made an impact in the market by recruiting high-profile players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign commencing, with Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres arriving at Villa Park.

On the face of it, their transfer strategy has worked and Emery's men are nicely positioned for a tilt at finishing in the top four at the bare minimum. However, they could go one step further and challenge for the Premier League title, form permitting.

Despite a quiet first half of the window for the Villans, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Crvena Zvezda full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic is close to joining the club and will subsequently return to his current employers on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a shock move back to England this month and Aston Villa have reportedly made contact over a swoop for the Ivory Coast international in a potential signing that would produce more fanfare than Nedeljkovic due to his age and experience.

Now, journalist Jones has signalled his belief that an alternative target linked with the Villans would be a "sensational" piece of business by Emery, as per reports.

Dean Jones drops verdict on Aston Villa target Paulo Dybala

In the last few weeks, Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Roma attacker Paulo Dybala, according to reports in Italy via Birmingham Live. The report states that the Argentina international has a release clause worth around €13 million (£11.2m), though it does expire today and contact is believed to have been made between both parties.

Similar players to Paulo Dybala (FBRef) Player Club James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur Cole Palmer Chelsea Oihan Sancet Athletic Club Chris Fuhrich Stuttgart Phil Foden Manchester City

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones thinks that he would be an astute piece of business as the Villans continue on their upward trajectory, as he told the outlet:

"A deal for Dybala really would be sensational and obviously there will always be part of any Villa fan that would like that to happen but Emery and the recruitment team have to be very careful that if they are to pursue something like that it is for the right reasons and he fits with the philosophy and character of the side.

"He’s an unbelievable player but you would need something like that to be happening for the right reasons and his injury record definitely has to be considered. He misses so many games."

Labelled "unplayable" by Massimiliano Allegri, Dybala has contributed on the goal front for Roma this campaign, netting six times and laying on a further six assists (Dybala statistics - Transfermarkt).

Aston Villa have lofty ambitions and a fully fit and firing Dybala could help Emery's men move a little closer to realising their aspirations in 2023/24.