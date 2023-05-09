Aston Villa will be making behind-the-scenes moves to back their Unai Emery in the transfer market, but what is the latest on who they could sign?

FootballFanCast has you covered, as we bring you the latest Villa Park transfer rumours from the last 24 hours, and there are some interesting claims.

Torcedores: The free-agent market could be a fruitful resource for Emery and co as Villa look to reinforce further forward - potentially adding both quality and experience.

Lucas Moura could be a stellar upgrade in this regard, as the Brazilian boasts years of Premier League know-how under his belt and is proven on the world's biggest stages.

This apparently hasn't gone unnoticed at Villa Park, with Brazilian outlet Torcedores sharing some interesting news on Lucas.

It is believed that the former Paris Saint-Germain winger was contacted by representatives from Villa over a potential switch, but they aren't the only side, with Newcastle United and Wolves also making approaches.

Lucas apparently prefers to remain in Europe, dealing a blow to Flamengo's hopes of landing him on a Bosman deal, with Spurs still not addressing his contract renewal - and it looks very likely he will leave on a free transfer this summer.

Ferran Torres could be open to Villa move

Football Insider: Barcelona are in deep financial trouble, and if they're to stand any chance of re-signing club legend Lionel Messi, they simply must balance the books.

This is where Aston Villa come in, as it has been reported recently that winger Torres is a target for Emery and co, with the Villans boss eager to sign him.

FI says that Villa are eyeing a move for the former Man City star, but face serious competition from Arsenal for his services.

Torres is eager to remain at Camp Nou, but given Barca's stance on needing to sell players, it is now believed that the 23-year-old could be forced to leave Catalonia at the end of this season.