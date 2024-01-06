If Aston Villa are to make a major signing or two in the January transfer window, then there's a good chance a new winger will be through the door. The Athletic reports that Villa have considered the possibility of strengthening in that department in 2024, while also looking at a new right-back.

As they note, Leon Bailey is the only true out-and-out winger utilised by Unai Emery this season, and it seems the Spaniard would like some more options at his disposal. Emiliano Buendia suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury before the campaign had even got underway, while Bertrand Traore has hardly kicked a ball for the Villans this year, amassing just 43 minutes before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso.

Related Every Premier League player at 2023 AFCON Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which Premier League clubs could be affected most through missing players?

Now, though, it seems that Monchi and Emery have identified a signing that could take Villa's attacking depth to another level.

Villa have "serious" Summerville interest

Dutchman Crysencio Summerville came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord before joining Leeds in 2020 in a £1.3m deal. He's gone on to make 64 appearances for the Whites, featuring in 28 of their 38 Premier League matches last season as they suffered relegation back to the Championship. This year, he's established himself as one of the team's most important players, starting 21 of the 24 second-tier matches for which he's been available (Transfermarkt).

According to Football Insider, Villa are admirers of Summerville and have made him a "long-term target". The club's interest is "serious", but it's worth stressing that the wide-man is subject to a "huge" transfer battle, with Brighton & Hove Albion thought to be interested, too.

Leeds are currently battling for promotion back to the top flight - they sit fourth in the table and are on course for the play-offs - so they unsurprisingly have "no intention" of letting him leave this month and plan to "resist all offers".

Summerville lights up the Championship

Summerville has been absolutely electric in the Championship this season and has shown signs that he can become a complete winger. To begin with the headline stat, he ranks fourth in the league for goals and has been one of the division's most ruthless finishers, too - only two players in the Championship have out-performed their xG by a bigger margin than his 3.9 (FBref).

The 22-year-old has also been a supreme creative force, notching the seventh-most assists (6), fourth-most expected assists (7.2) and second-most key passes. If his teammates had been a little more clinical, he could be faring even better in this regard.

Summerville is also able to create openings through either passing or dribbling - only two Championship players have recorded more successful take-ons than his 60 and more carries into the penalty area than his 56. He's very hard to stop when he's driving at defences.

You can't dispute journalist Joe Donnohue's claim that he's become an "output machine", nor talent scout Jacek Kulig's verdict that he's been in "sensational" form this season.

Summerville has already shown flashes of what he can do in the Premier League, scoring the winning goal for Leeds at Anfield in October 2022 as part of a run of four in as many matches. That's the only home defeat Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered in the top flight since 2021.

The Leeds man has simply looked too good for the Championship up to this point and he's clearly ready for another shot at the highest level. If Villa can win the hotly contested race, then they could have the perfect winger on their hands long-term.