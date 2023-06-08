Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves and are leading the race for his signature. according to reports.

Who could Villa sign this summer?

It was a phenomenal end to the Premier League campaign for Unai Emery, who guided his side to a seventh-placed finish and subsequent qualfication for next season UEFA Europa Conference League.

This is despite Villa undergoing a very poor run of form at the start of the season under Steven Gerrard, but after Emery turned the tide, it is now the club's job to back their capable manager this summer.

Central midfield may well be a position of importance in this regard, with Villa thought to hold an interest in the likes of Joao Palhinha (Fulham), James Ward-Prowse of Southampton and even free agent Youri Tielemans - who recently departed Leicester City.

Meanwhile. additions further forward are not out of the question either, as Villa have even been linked with audacious moves for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid).

Sporting Lisbon star Goncalves, nicknamed 'Pote', is also a player on Emery's radar and the Villans have been tipped to move for him this summer.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa are "in the lead" for his transfer, while Sporting expect his exit to be "imminent".

While Pote has starred under Ruben Amorim, Sporting's lack of Champions League qualification for next campaign means they have to sell and generate much-needed funds.

That's why the Primeira Liga side are happy to sell for the right price, with Pote's contract also containing an €80m (£68.8M) release clause.

Going by this update, Emery could well be edging closer to the signing of Pote.

Who is Pedro Goncalves?

The 24-year-old, as per WhoScored, has played a dazzling role for Sporting as a key player in their set up.

Pote stood out as their top goalscorer in the Portuguese top flight last season with 15 goals, registering a further 11 assists and totaling an impressive 26 goal contributions (WhoScored).

The central midfielder also attempted more shots at goal per 90 than any other Sporting player over 2022/2023, averaging their second-highest rate of key passes per 90 as well (WhoScored).

Journalist Sacha Pisani, commenting on the "incredible" Pote all the way back in 2021, tipped him for stardom and for Europe's elite to come calling.