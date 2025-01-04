Aston Villa are in reported talks over signing a striker whose contract currently runs out at the end of this month, with Unai Emery's side looking to take advantage of an existing connection in an attempt to facilitate the move.

Aston Villa "moving" for new January signings

Emery, speaking in his latest pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League encounter with Leicester City this afternoon, has admitted that the club are actively working on transfers for the January window.

Villa's form has taken a real downturn overall since the beginning of 2024/2025, when they originally started in excellent fashion, and have lost the most league games out of any side in the top 10 alongside current champions Man City.

Aston Villa next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (home) Today Everton (away) January 15 Aston Villa (away) January 18 West Ham (home) January 26 Wolves (away) February 1

They've been given encouragement by recent wins against Brentford, Southampton, City and RB Leipzig in the Champions League over this past month, but it's clear they're far from the finished article, despite finishing in the top four last season.

Emery says that they could use January as an opportunity to strengthen their ranks, and Villa are "moving forward" in pursuit of potential targets.

“We are starting the New Year, and we finished a fantastic 2024," said Emery in his press conference on Friday.

"We achieved our best objective we can dream in that moment, to be in Europe and to be in [the] Champions League and this year to be playing Champions League.

“Now, we are starting the new year focused on our match against Leicester, starting at home at Villa Park. We did a very good year, but trying to separate last year, last season and this season. The first part of the season, we are really not thinking we are bad, but could be better, and the league is our priority.

“Of course, we are in the transfer window as well, and the club is moving forward to try to increase our level in the squad in case we can sign new players and in case someone has to leave, we are open to doing it. But the most important for me is the match tomorrow.”

Aston Villa in talks over signing Vissel Kobe striker Taisei Miyashiro

There are reports that Villa are attempting to lure Marco Asensio away from PSG, and it is now believed they have their eyes on Vissel Kobe striker Taisei Miyashiro as well.

Indeed, as relayed by media outlet Villa News, V Sports (the holding company which owns the club) has a direct link with Vissel Kobe as one of the sides under their portfolio, and this could help to facilitate a move for Miyashiro.

VN state that Villa are in talks over signing Miyashiro for Emery, and it is certainly worth noting that the Japanese forward is out of contract at the end of this month, according to Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals last year and may well come as a potential replacement for the exit-bound Jaden Philogene.