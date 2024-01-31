Aston Villa are on course to sign Unai Emery’s top target, Morgan Rogers, before the deadline, but it looks as if talks are now open for another attacking addition.

Aston Villa's January signings

It emerged on Tuesday that Villa have finally reached an agreement with Middlesbrough to sign Rogers following three offers. A medical looks set to take place today, and all being well, the winger will be a Villa player before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

Rogers is on course to become Villa’s second winter window signing after right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, who joined from Red Star Belgrade before heading back to the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

There have also been rumours about a new goalkeeper arriving to serve as back up to Emiliano Martinez, that man being Adelaide United’s Joe Gauci, with an agreement reached.

Meanwhile, another attacking addition appears to be of interest, and this one could be the club’s biggest signing of the month, should Villa match the asking club's valuation.

Aston Villa in Broja talks

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are in talks to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea. Fulham and Wolves are also in discussions, with the Blues valuing the striker at £35m.

The report adds that Villa ‘could use Chelsea’s interest in striker Jhon Duran to their advantage in negotiations’, with Mauricio Pochettino a fan of the Colombian, believing he could become a world-class forward. Chelsea could also sanction a loan deal for Broja, although they would want an obligation to buy included in the deal.

The 22-year-old, labelled an “animal” by reporter Jacob Tanswell, hasn’t exactly nailed down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge during the current campaign, featuring on just six occasions in Pochettino’s starting XI in the Premier League.

He’s also been missing with ligament and knee issues in the early stages of the campaign, and as the stats show, as per FBref, Broja has a similar record to Duran.

Jhon Duran Armando Broja Matches played 98 88 Minutes 4,287 4,594 Goals 19 18 Expected goals 9.8 16.1 Assists 7 2 Expected assists 1.9 3.4

Therefore, with Duran not exactly making a mark in the Midlands, leaving Ollie Watkins as the main man in attack, perhaps Villa wouldn’t be getting a huge upgrade on Druan in Broja, but it looks as if it is one to watch in the final hours of the window.