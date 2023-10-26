From relegation fears to the joys of Europa Conference League qualification, and the start to the current campaign which has left them just one point adrift of the Premier League's top four, to say Unai Emery's tenure at Aston Villa has been a success so far would be an understatement. A key feature of the Spaniard's time in charge has been his side's attacking force, too, with the likes of Ollie Watkins finding his golden touch once again.

The former Brentford star has since been joined by the likes of Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo, who have got off to electric starts at Villa Park to stick to the impressive trend in the Midlands. The Villans may not stop adding to their attack just yet, either, with reports suggesting that they're eyeing a move for a former star.

Aston Villa transfer news

Villa's recruitment team deserves a lot of credit for their work in recent years. Whether it's been Watkins, Matty Cash, Douglas Luiz, or Diaby, the majority of arrivals have instantly found their feet, and have since become vital parts of Emery's side gunning for even greater heights. When the January transfer window comes around, they may well welcome more firepower too. At least, that's what the latest Tammy Abraham transfer news suggests.

According to TeamTalk, the striker could follow Jose Mourinho out of the door at AS Roma if the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is sacked or resigns this season. And that has put Villa, Brentford, and Chelsea on alert, with all three clubs interested in the forward, who has a reported price-tag of £45m.

Villa reportedly see Abraham as an ideal replacement for Watkins, should their star striker decide to depart in the coming months. Abraham's stats whilst on loan at Villa Park in the 2018/19 season were impressive, too, with 27 goal involvements in just 34 games under Dean Smith, meaning that a return would be no bad thing for all parties involved.

Tammy Abraham's record at Roma is fantastic

Abraham's stats have struggled with injuries since his successful debut season at Roma in the 2021/22 campaign, in which he scored 27 goals and assisted a further five in all competitions. Last season, by contrast, the England international managed just nine goals and seven assists, before suffering an untimely ACL injury at the back end of the campaign.

Still sidelined through injury, Abraham faces a frustrating wait to return. When he does though, he could be the subject of interest from Premier League clubs, potentially leading to a return. When fit and firing, Abraham's height, standing 6 foot 3, certainly adds an asset to a side currently depending on Watkins' pace and movement - add in his goalscoring ability and the praise he has received comes as little surprise.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard previously told the Blues' official website: "I’m delighted with Tammy. He has a really great attitude in training, a desire to score goals and his all-round game was really good as well. Myself and the staff are working closely with him on little bits of his game where I think he can be even better and he’s been very receptive to that."