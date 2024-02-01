Aston Villa have pulled the plug on a new signing, with a report sharing Unai Emery’s new plan.

Aston Villa transfers

NSWE have really kicked into gear in the final days of the January window, with a number of new players set to follow right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic through the Villa Park door.

The Serbian, who has been loaned back to Red Star Belgrade, was the only winter window addition for the majority of the month. However, Villa now look on course to seal as many as three deadline-day signings.

Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers is the big new name in the Midlands in the final hours of the window, whereas Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci and Arsenal youngster Lino Sousa are also set to be announced as signings.

That will be a goalkeeper, two full-backs and a winger brought in, but when it comes to a striker, it looks as if Emery has different ideas.

Aston Villa abandon striker signing

As per Football Insider in the last 24 hours, Aston Villa have abandoned their plans to sign a new striker. The club held talks with multiple attacking targets this month, but Emery is now planning to use summer signing Nicolo Zaniolo as a back-up striker to Ollie Watkins for the remainder of the campaign.

"Aston Villa have abandoned their plans to sign a new striker late in the window due to their concerns over breaching financial guidelines, sources have told Football Insider. The Villans, like many clubs across the Premier League, have been very cautious of overspending this month and this has now halted plans to add depth to their frontline.

"It comes following talks this month with multiple forward targets who could have slotted straight into the team. Sources have told Football Insider that Villa boss Unai Emery and his coaching staff are now planning to use summer addition Nicolo Zaniolo as a back-up striker to Ollie Watkins for the remainder of the season."

The likes of Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee have been mooted as striker targets throughout the month, but it looks as if Emery will go with Watkins, Jhon Duran and Zaniolo as his central options until the summer.

Watkins has been in fine form once again during Emery’s first full season in charge, scoring 15 goals and registering 10 assists in 31 games in all competitions. Duran has netted four times in 23 appearances, whereas Zaniolo’s two Villa goals came in December. The Italian has already played in six different attacking positions this season, but it looks as if Emery wants to mould him into a striker when Watkins isn’t available.