Aston Villa owners NSWE are ready to back manager Unai Emery by signing two new attackers in the January transfer window.

The club have been in brilliant form in 2023, especially at Villa Park, with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal seeing them achieve a new club record 15th home win in the Premier League.

Emery has overseen every one of those after replacing Steven Gerrard towards the end of 2022 and has taken Villa into Europe. Villa appear to be in a battle for a top-four finish or even a push for the title this time around, with NSWE backing him in the transfer window over the summer.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

To ensure Villa don’t rest on their laurels, the club look to be ready to get the chequebook out once more in the New Year, with a fresh update coming to light.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, NSWE are ready to bankroll Emery again by signing two new attacking players for the Spaniard. One possible target named was RB Salzburg starlet Oscar Gloukh, whereas Villa also want a new centre-forward to provide competition to Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa attackers

Emery’s side haven’t exactly struggled for goals in the top flight this season, scoring 35 times in 20 league games, more than the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton, West Ham and Fulham in the top half.

In all competitions, Watkins is the top scorer during the current campaign with 13, whereas Leon Bailey has scored eight times and Douglas Luiz and John McGinn six a piece. Moussa Diaby and Jhon Duran have four each to their name, with eight other players getting their name on the scoresheet at some point. (Aston Villa top scorers - BBC)

Alongside strikers Watkins and Duran, Villa have Bailey and Diaby as regular wide options, loanee Nicolo Zainolo as an attacking midfielder, whereas Emiliano Bunedia and Bertrand Traore are currently sidelined through injury. (Aston Villa squad - Transfermarkt)

Therefore, you can see why Villa and Emery would want to add to their ranks in the final third, and bringing in two new additions could help them achieve their goal of qualifying for the Champions League or pushing for the title in the second half of the season, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.