Aston Villa are in the process of determining "exactly what their targets are" this summer following the arrival of new sporting director Monchi, but one player "on their radar" is Tyler Adams, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Aston Villa transfer news - what's the latest on Tyler Adams?

It's all go at Villa Park this summer, and the transfer window has kicked off with links to a whole host of top players, including Yuri Tielemans and Federico Chiesa, potentially Pau Torres and with the arrival of star Sporting Director Monchi, there could be a lot more in the coming weeks.

However, the latest name to add to that list is captain of the American national team, Tyler Adams.

According to a report from the Athletic last week, the Midlands club have upped their interest in the 24-year-old, and he is now 'high on Villa's list of targets this summer.'

The Athletic have also reported that regardless of Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League last season, they want £40m for their star midfielder, which is double what they paid RB Leipzig to bring him to England.

However, the Villains aren't the only side keen on the American gem, with the Daily Mail reporting that Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest are considering an offer for the midfielder.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Tyler Adams to Aston Villa?

Jones pointed out that the arrival of superstar sporting director Monchi as the club's new President of Football Operations has impacted the side's transfer dealings but that Adams was still very much a player the club were considering this summer.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "Monchi is in at Aston Villa, and they're trying to determine exactly what their targets are, and if there are any other roads that he can help them progress down. But certainly Tyler Adams is on their radar."

Would Tyler Adams be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Despite Leeds' relegation to the Championship last season, Adam's had a reasonably successful campaign individually, demonstrating to the rest of the league just how good he could be within a highly dysfunctional Lilywhites side.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder, who has been hailed as a "machine", averaged a decent rating of 6.73 across his 24 Premier League games last season, with a very impressive average pass accuracy of 90.2%.

However, where the Wappinger Falls-born "machine" - as described by Wes Rucker - truly shines is in the defensive side of the game.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, Adams sits in the top 1% for tackles, the top 3% for blocks, and the top 18% for interceptions, all per 90.

He is a player that never shies away from a challenge and is the epitome of determination and grit on the pitch, so it is perhaps no surprise that his National Coach, Greg Berhalter, heaped praise on him, saying:

"He's the general, he's the strategist. He's the guy that goes out there and leads by example. When he talks, people listen."

Adams would be a fantastic signing for Villa, and while the reported fee of £40m is certainly a lot of money, they know they will be getting a Premier League-proven midfielder and one with genuine leadership qualities that could help turn Unai Emery's side into regular top six finishers.