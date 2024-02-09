Heading into the January transfer window, Unai Emery and Aston Villa wanted to sign a right-back, with Matty Cash the only specialist option available. The goal was to find somebody who could provide both cover and competition for the Polish defender.

Villa were able to strike a deal for Red Star Belgrade youngster Kosta Nedeljkovic, who's staying put in the Serbian capital on loan until the end of the season before he joins up with Emery's squad in the summer.

The problem with Nedeljkovic is that he's still so inexperienced, having only made 18 first-team appearances for Red Star so far. As such, there may be doubts over whether he'll be ready to play meaningful Premier League minutes as soon as next season, and that could lead Villa to a more experienced, shorter-term option in Denzel Dumfries.

According to FC Inter News, Villa have now seemignly made contact with the agent of Dumfries as they have 'tested the waters with the agents' to discuss a potential summer move. It's unclear whether Emery's interest will "become serious or fade away", but the Spaniard is already thinking about the composition of his squad for next season.

Crucially, Dumfries is out of contract in 18 months' time, and there's currently "no dialogue" between the Serie A leaders and his agency Wasserman, which also represents Villa duo Tyrone Mings and Clement Lenglet.

While Inter still regard Dumfries as an important player, they're not willing to pay him the kind of salary he's demanding, and unless the situation changes, they plan to sell him this summer to ensure they don't lose him for nothing in the final year of his contract.

Bayern Munich had previously been showing interest in the Dutchman but they're no longer in the market for a right-back after signing Sacha Boey from Galatasaray last month, while Erik ten Hag is keen to bring him to Manchester United. Inter are hopeful of drumming up a bidding war, so the news of Villa's approach will be welcome.

Dumfries could be "ideal" signing for Villa

Retired compatriot Rafael van der Vaart has spoken glowingly of Dumfries, calling him the top player in the Netherlands national team - a group that also includes Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo.

He said: "Dumfries is our big star. He is really our very best player at the moment, he’s involved in everything. He is always on the move. A really great player. His touches are also good, which was different in the past. He is the ideal full-back."

Rank Serie A player Club xA/90 1 Federico Dimarco Inter 0.45 2 Remi Oudin Lecce 0.33 3 Filip Kostic Juventus 0.32 4 Rafael Leo Milan 0.30 5 Denzel Dumfries Inter 0.29

Dumfries has certainly been an "ideal" option for Simone Inzaghi at San Siro this season. As you can see in the table above, he's the fifth-most creative player in the league when you go by the underlying numbers, with teammate Federico Dimarco also up there.

One key point to note is that Inzaghi has been using a back three this season, which means Dumfries has played as a wing-back rather than slotting in on the right of a four. Emery has only used a similar system twice in the league this term, so there may have to be a mutual adaptation process if this deal gets done.