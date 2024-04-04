Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reportedly has a new “superstar” at the top of his summer transfer wishlist.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

The Spaniard has enjoyed a brilliant first full season in charge of Villa, with his side currently on course to finish inside the Premier League top four. NSWE have backed Emery in the transfer market over the last 12 months, and if they guarantee Champions League football, may do so once again.

Aston Villa signings 2023/24 Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan Morgan Rogers (Middlesbrough) Undisclosed Kosta Nedeljkovic (Red Star Belgrade) £6.5m Joe Gauci (Adelaide United) Undisclosed Lino Sousa (Arsenal) Undisclosed

However, there are major Villa concerns when it comes to PSR, with the club recently announcing a pre-tax loss of just under £120m for the year.

Despite this, it looks as if Monchi and Emery are looking at potential targets ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville a rumoured target following his starring season in the Championship.

Meanwhile, speculation is increasing over a free transfer for Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso and there have even been rumours of a sensational return to the Midlands for Jack Grealish.

A new target has now emerged at Villa Park, and it seems to be a player who Emery personally wants to sign.

Unai Emery keen to sign Ferdi Kadioglu

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu this summer.

It is claimed that Emery has put the player ‘at the top of his transfer list’ ahead of the upcoming window, with Fenerbahce ‘expecting’ €30m (£25.7m) from any deal.

Kadioglu is 24 years of age and has previously been linked with Arsenal, Fulham and Newcastle, so he could finally get his move to England with Villa.

Primarily a left-back, Kadioglu has actually played all over the pitch during his career and has been with Fenerbahce since 2018. During that time, he has gone from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from just over €1m to a career-high €20m.

He is closing in on 200 Fenerbahce appearances and is a regular for Turkey, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig previously labelling Kadioglu as a “future superstar”.

A move could be one to watch, and who knows, Kadioglu could replace Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno as Emery’s first-choice left-back.