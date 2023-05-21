Aston Villa will target a summer move for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, according to The Athletic.

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Unai Emery and NSWE appear to be putting plans in place ahead of the manager’s first full season in charge, with the owners readying a “huge” spending spree.

The Spaniard won’t be working alongside Barcelona director Mateu Alemany set to stay at the Nou Camp after talks over a move to the Midlands collapsed. However, despite this, Villa still appear to have Johan Lange working behind the scenes, and a move for Williams could well be on the cards.

The Athletic shared a transfer story on Friday regarding plans for every Premier League side. When it came to Villa, reliable reporter Gregg Evans said that ‘top of Emery’s wish list is a striker and/or wide player who can also play as a No 9’.

When it came to specific targets, he named Williams, who was linked with a move earlier in the year, alongside midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Who is Nico Williams?

Williams is just 20 years of age and is primarily a right-winger. The Spain international has been a regular for Bilbao this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions, contributing to 15 goals. He also featured at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, turning out in all four of Spain’s games as a right-winger.

Valued at a career-high €25m by Transfermarkt, a figure which has more than doubled over the past 12 months, Williams has come in for praise from brother Inaki, who labelled the winger as a “great player” who is in “incredible shape”.

“I’m not surprised by what my brother does because I’m used to seeing him practically every day, I know the capabilities he has.

“Nico is a great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain.”

He may not have featured regularly as a centre-forward during his career to date, however, Williams would be able to play on either flank and who knows, Emery may look to coach him in a central role over time, should he move to the Midlands.

It seems as if he is an attacking target, and with a £50m release clause in his current contract, a move looks likely to be one to keep an eye on in what is set to be an extremely busy summer.