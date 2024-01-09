Highlights Aston Villa aims to strengthen their Premier League title credentials by targeting a free-scoring attacker like Emile Smith-Rowe.

Another potential signing for Aston Villa is winger Samuel Iling-Junior, available for approximately £17 million.

Aston Villa is also interested in signing Jonathan David from Lille, with the player reportedly keen to move to the English top-flight.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen to strengthen his side's Premier League title credentials this month and is now said to be very interested in a free-scoring attacker, according to a report.

Aston Villa eye quality in January market...

As we all know, Aston Villa are no stranger to a high-profile signing in the transfer market, which we already got a glimpse of in the summer when Emery brought Youri Tielemans, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Pau Torres to the West Midlands-based club.

Fast forward to January and the Villans' ambition looks to have paid off as they find themselves firmly in the mix to win the title. In light of their elevated status, journalist Dean Jones has indicated that now may be the right time for Aston Villa to reignite their previous interest in Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith-Rowe.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Villa made a couple of bids for Smith Rowe last year and if that interest is still bubbling away, then this would be an ideal moment to go and have another go. I feel like Arsenal will be tempted to cash in on someone who isn't an essential first-team player. Smith Rowe is a very good player with a really good attitude and good application. I think it'd be a very good signing for Aston Villa."

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior has also cropped up on their radar and could be available for as little as £17 million, with the added bonus that he is reportedly keen to leave the Old Lady in search of a new challenge. Finding competition for Ollie Watkins in attack will be another priority for the Spaniard this month and a new report has suggested that he is now very keen to bring a proven goalscorer to Villa Park.

Aston Villa keen on Jonathan David...

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are very interested in sanctioning a deal to sign Lille forward Jonathan David this month, who is also attracting the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United. The Canada international is reportedly keen to move on from life at the Ligue 1 outfit and it is claimed that his departure could be sanctioned in the coming weeks.

Jonathan David key statistics in 2023/24 - Ligue 1 (Sofascore) Shots per game 2.1 Shots on target per game 1.2 Expected goals 6.08 Big chances missed 6 Goal conversion 14% Average match rating 7.08/10

Serie A giants AC Milan could also enter the race to sign the 23-year-old; however, he is believed to have his heart set on a move to the English top-flight; meanwhile, previous suitors Arsenal, who raced Lille for his signature back in 2020 are no longer keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Labelled someone with a "killer instinct" by former Canada boss John Herdman, David has registered ten goals and six assists from 24 appearances across all competitions this term (David statistics - Transfermarkt).

Clearly capable of hitting the goal trail, the Brooklyn-born striker could be a statement signing as Aston Villa look to maintain their title pursuit.