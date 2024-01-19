Aston Villa are usually fairly shrewd in the transfer market and have reportedly moved closer to potentially carrying out a cheap deal to sign an experienced player this month.

Aston Villa chase January deals...

The Villans have been a consistent force in the Premier League this campaign, and Unai Emery will be keen to ensure his side continues to progress by bringing in one or two reinforcements in January.

According to The Evening Standard, Aston Villa have emerged as a surprise suitor for Chelsea striker Armando Broja following the Blues' decision to put the Albania international on the market.

Despite being willing to listen to offers for the Cobham graduate, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to receive a fee in the region of £50 million in order to sanction his exit. Nevertheless, Aston Villa, alongside the interested trio of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and West Ham United, see his price tag as overinflated and would be more inclined to bid at the £30-40 million mark.

Kosta Nedeljkovic of Red Star Belgrade is set to become the Villans' first addition of the window and will undergo a medical examination on Friday before signing his contract and then heading back to join his current employers on loan for the rest of the campaign.

On another note, Aston Villa have now moved to the front of the queue in their hunt to sign an experienced playmaker, as per reports.

Aston Villa in pole position for Felipe Anderson...

According to reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Aston Villa have 'moved to the front row' to sign Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson amid his deal having just six months to run in the Italian capital in what would be a cheap recruit for Emery.

Five similar players to Felipe Anderson (FBRef) Player Club Jack Harrison Everton Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace Alvaro Garcia Rayo Vallecano Aleksandr Golovin Monaco Alexis Saelemaekers Bologna

It is explained that the Brazil international is also attracting interest from Juventus; however, his Premier League experience and potential availability at a bargain fee seems to appeal. One added stipulation of any transfer is that his former club, West Ham, would inherit 50% of any future sum paid for his services.

Labelled "terrific" by former teammate Robert Snodgrass, Anderson has made 28 appearances in all competitions this campaign, registering two goals and seven assists (Anderson statistics - Transfermarkt).

Quality players are arguably hard to come by stereotypically in January, which could make the 30-year-old a viable option for Aston Villa in their hunt to secure a strong league finish, making this one to keep an eye on.