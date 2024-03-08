Aston Villa are interested in signing an "incredible" young attacking player in the summer transfer window, with the individual in question willing to leave his boyhood club.

Aston Villa want another big summer

The Villans have money to spend in the summer if they can work their way around FFP, with owners NSWE plotting to splash out close to £200m on two conditions - they qualify for the Champions League and cash in on one of their current top assets.

Villa have already been linked with a host of players ahead of the summer window, with highly-rated young Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen seen as a long-term heir to Clement Lenglet. A return for Cameron Archer could also reportedly be on the cards, with the young striker currently at Sheffield United after only leaving the Midlands clubs last year.

Impressive Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela has also been backed to complete a summer switch to Villa Park, being seen as a long-term acquisition who could be a key man from the off. This season, the 22-year-old has made 19 starts in La Liga, scoring and assisting twice, as well as completing 89% of his passes.

Douglas Luiz has also backed to leave the club at the end of the season, with Manchester City interested in sealing a reunion with him, and while that would be a blow, it would generate the money to spend on new faces without infringing on the profit and sustainability guidelines.

Aston Villa still want "incredible" forward

According to a new update from HITC, Aston Villa are still in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer, with the Athletic Bilbao star a wanted man.

The report states that the Spaniard is "ready to agree a transfer" elsewhere once the current season comes to an end, and the Villans "remain keen on signing" him after interest last summer. Liverpool are also mentioned as rivals to snap him up, however, and "Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United are keeping close tabs on him", too.

It seems clear at this point that Williams is a genuine target for Villa, given the number of reports linking them with him, and he could represent a brilliant attacking addition to Unai Emery's squad.

Brother Inaki Williams is a big admirer of his family member and Bilbao teammate, saying he "is a great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain".

Williams vs. Bailey vs. Diaby in the league this season Williams Bailey Diaby Appearances 22 25 27 Starts 20 14 18 Goals 3 8 4 Assists 6 8 5 Dribbles per game 2.6 1.5 0.8 Key passes per game 1.6 1.4 1.2

Granted, the 21-year-old is still a work in progress, so it would be unfair to expect him to be an instant key player, but he is already contributing enough when it comes to end product. Williams has scored three goals and registered six assists in La Liga so far this season, and his ability to thrive on either flank would make him a strong, versatile option for Emery.