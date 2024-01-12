While the right-back position is thought to be Aston Villa's priority right now, the club have also considered adding a new winger to their squad in the January transfer window. As pointed out by The Athletic, Leon Bailey is the only out-and-out winger regularly used by Unai Emery, but he could look to recruit another who fits his vision.

Having backed out of a move for Jack Harrison late in the summer window, Villa have considered an array of new targets. They're said to be admirers of Crysencio Summerville at Leeds, and it's even been claimed that they agreed a fee with Hellas Verona for Cyril Ngonge, only for the player to turn his nose up at the move. Now, though, a fresh candidate has emerged, one who will be very familiar to Premier League audiences.

According to Football Transfers, Villa have made an approach for Galatasaray's Wilfried Zaha, a player Emery loves and even tried to sign in 2018 when he was still the manager at Arsenal. The Spaniard is described as a "huge fan" of the 31-year-old.

There's a feeling that a deal in January will be difficult given that Zaha is "happy in Turkey" and not actively looking for a transfer, but it's also possible that interest from a club in Villa's position - they're currently second in the Premier League table - could turn his head.

Zaha can give Premier League defenders nightmares again

After nearly a decade at Crystal Palace, Zaha joined Galatasaray on a free transfer last summer. He's made a good start to life with the Super Lig club, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. The highlight of his season so far was perhaps his goal away to former club Manchester United in a 3-2 win in the Champions League group stages, one that proved to be key in the battle for a Europa League berth. That was no flash in the pan - Zaha has consistently delivered, ranking fourth in the Turkish top-flight for non-penalty goals and assists per 90 minutes (0.89).

One of Zaha's biggest draws is no doubt his vast Premier League experience. He's racked up over 300 games in the competition, netting 68 times (including three against Aston Villa) and setting up another 43. Former Crystal Palace defender Matt Lawrence says he became a "wonderful footballer" during his years at Selhurst Park.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

The Ivorian became known for his ability to torment defenders, finishing in the league's top eight for successful take-ons in five of his final six seasons. He also became a "master" at drawing fouls in these scenarios, as journalist Ben Cross said, with defenders rarely able to stop him by fair means. He would rank in the top five for free-kicks won in each of his last seven campaigns in South London.

Given his age, signing Zaha would undoubtedly be a short-term move, but on the flip side, he's a proven commodity who could help secure a top-four place or even more.