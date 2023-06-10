Aston Villa have even more games to factor in next season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League, meaning squad depth will take on more importance than ever.

Unai Emery has worked wonders during his short spell in charge of the Villans, and now he has a chance to shape the squad in his own right by bringing in players to not so much as act as back-up options, but to improve on what he already has in his favoured line-up.

That could spell bad news for some first-team regulars, especially those in central midfield should Villa push ahead with plans to sign Youri Tielemans following his exit from Leicester City.

Tielemans confirmed the news everyone was expecting last week when announcing his departure from Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Belgium international will go down in club folklore at the King Power Stadium for his stunning winning strike against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final, though he was never expected to stay on once his contract expires later this month.

After four years' service for Leicester, during which time he racked up just short of 200 appearances, the 26-year-old is now set to embark on a new challenge elsewhere, widely expected to be with another Premier League club.

The Express & Star recently claimed Villa are in the mix for the midfielder, while The Athletic's David Ornstein has since revealed that the one-time Anderlecht man is "set to join" Emery's side on a free transfer.

Where would Youri Tielemans fit in at Aston Villa?

Tielemans hardly had the finest of campaigns last time out - which Leicester City player did? - but he has more than shown what he is capable of during his time in English football, as well as on the international stage with Belgium.

Indeed, much has been expected of the Anderlecht youth product ever since he first caught the eye as a 20-year-old, with Eden Hazard describing him as "a major player" after scoring his first international goal in 2019.

Even accounting for Leicester's relegation, three goals and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances for a struggling side last season is not a terrible return, especially considering he plays in a deep-lying midfield role.

Tielemans is a creative player, highlighted by his expected assisted goals (xAG) return of 0.18 over the past year, which ranks him in the top 11% of his positional peers, as per FBref.

The Belgian also ranks highly for progressive passes (6.95 per 90) and passes attempted (82 per 90), while also remaining strong defensively with 2.53 tackles per 90 on average.

To put that into some context, Douglas Luiz - the man Tielemans is expected to challenge for a place at Villa should he join - averages 4.55 progressive passes, 55.72 passes and 2.24 tackles, meaning the latter is stronger in each of those key areas.

Tielemans is also stronger aerially, winning an average of one duel per game (68.4%), compared to 0.77 per game (53.2%) for Luiz, as well as leading the way for tackles won - 1.50 compared to 1.29.

Leicester's relegation may cloud somewhat just how good a player Tielemans has been - and indeed still is - with Pep Guardiola among the talented midfielder's fans.

"Tielemans is a top, top class player," Guardiola said in 2021, adding that he was told all about Tielemans' qualities by Vincent Kompany long before the defender's compatriot had arrived in the Premier League.

Add in the fact Tielemans is available for free, with weekly wages of £35,000 a week, according to Capology, Villa must ensure they do all they can to bring in a player who can help them both domestically and in Europe next season.