Aston Villa are eyeing further attacking reinforcements this summer following the devastating injury to Emiliano Buendia.

The Argentine was injured in a training session days before the club’s opening Premier League fixture, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Unai Emery will be without one of his favoured attackers for a huge chunk of the campaign, with the latest reports pointing to a potential signing that could relieve the blow of Buendia’s absence.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

Italian gem Nicolo Zaniolo was recruited on loan from Galatasaray last week in a move that signified a reach for a player with a similar approach to play to Buendia.

For a long stretch of the summer, reports in Spain pointed Villa out as one of the clubs that could sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres as the Catalan giants continue to scramble for funds amid financial pressures.

After starting the season impressively for Barca, nothing has prevailed regarding the links to the Midlands, though another forward from the Spanish champions has emerged as a potential target.

As reported in Spain and relayed by Sport Witness, Ansu Fati is a wanted man in the Premier League, with both Tottenham and Villa eyeing the 20-year-old, who is valued at €50m (£43m).

What could Ansu Fati offer to Aston Villa?

Identified as a player “destined for greatness” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Fati was naturally placed in line as Barcelona’s heir to Lionel Messi, with him adorning the number 10 shirt following the superstar's farewell.

Making his debut at just 16, the Spaniard shone in his debut campaign, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances in his first taste of La Liga at his boyhood club.

A product of the infamous La Masia setup, the 20-year-old has all the talent to prevail as one of the most impressive in the world, although injury woes and competition in the squad at Camp Nou have pointed to a potential exit.

For Villa, capturing a talent as audacious as Fati could mark the progression and ambition of the club under Emery, with the winger having the potential to be one of the best players to have played at Villa Park.

After missing out on Torres, his Barcelona teammate could be the ideal alternative to the former Manchester City forward, with the two likened statistically by FBref based on their averages last term.

As per FBref, Fati showcased his ball-carrying abilities by recording 3.04 progressive carries per 90 in La Liga, as well as highlighting the threat he can bring in front of goal by averaging 0.45 non-penalty goals per 90.

His numbers were followed closely by Torres in such areas, who averaged 2.78 progressive carries and 0.26 non-penalty goals last campaign, hinting at their similarities and the suitability of Fati to Emery’s plans, considering the Spaniard’s reported interest in his teammate.

At just 20 years of age, Villa could uncover a generational talent in the Barcelona whiz, who has been previously praised as “extraordinary” by coach and footballing icon Xavi, reinforcing the calibre of talent Emery could have a hand in developing.