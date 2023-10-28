Aston Villa have started the 2023/24 campaign in style, as Unai Emery continues to bring the best out of his squad just over a year after taking over at Villa Park.

The Spaniard has introduced a new level of performance since taking the reins from Steven Gerrard last October, firing the Villans from 16th place to 7th in his first spell as manager.

Based on his successes in the 2022/23 campaign and his strong summer of business in the transfer market, Emery was well poised to continue where he left off at the start of this season, which he has done so far in the Premier League.

Villa currently sit just one point outside of the top four and have found their feet in the Europa Conference League, however, the former Arsenal boss may be hoping to seek further reinforcements to bolster his squad in January.

Aston Villa January transfer targets

Villa started the season agonisingly, losing both Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings to long-term injuries, and losing their opening game 5-1 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The injury woes immediately left the Villans short to a degree, however, Emery opted to use the summer market to paper over the cracks, welcoming centre-back Clement Lenglet and forward Nicolo Zaniolo late into the window.

While the defence has found sanctuary without Mings as he continues to recover, Zaniolo has not quite hit the pace required to make a significant impact in the side, suggesting that Villa could delve back into the window for further forwards.

Reports in Spain, relayed by BirminghamLive, have suggested that the Villans are one of the interested parties eyeing Real Madrid outsider Brahim Diaz.

The former Manchester City academy talent is said to be available in January for a fee of €20m (£17m), as he continues to struggle to find a way into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad after returning from his recurring loan spells at AC Milan.

Another player said to be eyed by the Midlands club is Sporting CP forward Pedro Goncalves, who is well known to those in the Midlands for his inconclusive time at Wolves.

A report from Portugal, relayed by Sport Witness, claims that Villa may be ready to pay the 25-year-old’s €80m (£70m) release clause in the January window in the bid to strengthen their front line.

Returning to news in Spain, also relayed by Sport Witness, an update on the future of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has been provided, with Villa named as a club that could be handed the opportunity to finally sign him.

It’s said that the 21-year-old whiz has already turned the Midlands club down twice previously, however, due to his ongoing contract disputes over extending his current deal that runs to next summer, he could soon be on the move.

Sport Witness relayed that the Spaniard is insistent on a short-term contract and a clause that could allow him to leave in the future, with a €50m (£43.5m) release clause currently in place in his contract with his boyhood club.

Nico Williams has had a strong start to 2023/24

Following in the footsteps of his brother and teammate, Inaki, Williams has prevailed as one of Bilbao’s best-performing players so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

In La Liga, the winger’s efforts have seen him rise to the top of the in-squad charts for his performances, ranking as the squad’s best when it comes to his averages of two key passes and 2.4 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

The 21-year-old gem is third in the squad rankings of overall match rating, in which he’s maintained an encouraging 7.03 rating, with his contribution in the final third noted by him sitting in joint-second for assists, with two on the board.

While it is one strength to be one of the best within the club, it is another to stand out and perform alongside those elsewhere in the league, with La Liga being home to some of the best talents in the world.

Nico Williams 2023/24 La Liga averages per 90 Statistic Average League Rank Assists 0.37 Top 3% Progressive carries 4.97 Top 3% Successful take-ons 3.13 Top 3% Key passes 2.58 Top 10% Figures via FBref

As highlighted in the table above, Williams is a force to be reckoned with in the Spanish top-tier so far this season, ranking highly in the attributes required to be a winger performing at the highest level.

Once hailed as “dynamite” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the talented maestro has shown consistently explosive form when going forward, with his ball carrying and creative strengths the most valuable elements of his playing style, as shown by the aforementioned statistics.

Nico Williams could challenge Emiliano Buendia

In Williams, Emery could discover a player with a paralleled style to that of Buendia, with Mango describing the Spaniard as a player able to “play on both wings” while being a “highly creative thinker”.

As well as being the typical threat in the wide channels with his dribbling strengths and pace, Williams enjoys taking up the role of a playmaker, with traits identical to Buendia.

The Argentine was signed by Villa after recording a phenomenal season in the Championship with Norwich City, in which he netted 15 goals and recorded 17 assists in the Canaries’ promotion season.

Admittedly, things have not worked as swimmingly for the 26-year-old wizard at Villa Park, where in 78 appearances, he has scored just nine goals and registered only nine assists, representing a severe dip in performance.

Links to Williams come at an interesting time with reference to Buendia, with him set to return from injury in February, with little guarantee that he will immediately return to the fold amid additional competition being added to the squad.

Signing the Spanish sensation could be bad news for the Argentine magician, who already faces competition in the form of Moussa Diaby and the improved performances of Leon Bailey, who both epitomise the strengths the manager wants from his wide players.

Buendia vs Williams 2022/23 respective league campaigns Emiliano Buendia Nico Williams Progressive passes 5.15 2.71 Progressive carries 2.24 5.90 Successful take-ons 1.01 2.81 Shots on target % 22.4% 32.8% Key passes 1.53 1.56 Per 90 figures via FBref

As portrayed in the table above, prior to his injury, Buendia was performing at a lower rate than Williams during their respective 2022/23 campaigns, displaying that Villa could bolster their options by capturing his signature in January.

Relating to the strengths of Diaby and Bailey, the Bilbao whiz certainly fits the criteria wanted by Emery, showing an extremely direct style of play and being a player who can influence games in the final third.

Buendia is facing an ongoing battle to recover from his agonising injury, however at the point of his return, the challenges could become even more significant if Villa opt to explore the availability of Williams.