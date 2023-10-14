After a strong summer of business in the transfer window, Aston Villa could already be weighing up their options in future markets according to reports.

Unai Emery and Monchi conducted a stellar window of signings at Villa Park, welcoming five new additions to the squad of star calibre, most notably through club-record breaking arrival, Moussa Diaby.

The Villans are already reaping the benefits of the £51.9m forward’s talents, however sources suggest that a threat even greater than the Frenchman is being eyed in the Midlands.

Could Aston Villa sign Pedro Neto?

As reported by 90min earlier this month, Villa are suspected to be one of the clubs eyeing Wolves star Pedro Neto, who has displayed fine form so far this season.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, whom 90min claim are ‘monitoring’ the winger - who was said to be worth around £50m last year, but is currently valued at €15m (£13m), according to CIES Football Observatory.

Emery’s former club aren’t the only side considering making a pounce for the Portuguese whiz it seems, with Villa reported to have ‘checked in on’ Neto in the bid to strengthen their attacking options.

It remains to be seen if the Villans’ Midlands rivals will have a high asking price for the forward they signed for just £15.5m in 2019, but would he be worth the expenditure?

What could Pedro Neto offer to Aston Villa?

Neto’s time in the Premier League has already had a host of ups and downs, with his pace and skill seeing him regarded as a consistent threat in Wolves’ front line.

The 23-year-old has faced a number of injury woes that have questionably halted his progression, however, it looks as though now, the winger is finally playing his best football this campaign.

Once lauded as an “absolute baller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, when Neto is injury-free, there is little stopping the Portugal international from being one of the best wide players in the top flight.

Such praise is reinforced by his numbers already in 2023/24, where he has had a hand in six goals in eight appearances in the Premier League, playing a role in over half of Gary O’Neil’s side’s nine goals this term.

For Villa, the possibility of acquiring Neto could add a new level of danger to their front line, as the former Lazio starlet is displaying more of an attacking threat than star signing Diaby this term, with the former Bayer Leverkusen ace contributing two goals and just three assists to date.

Neto vs Diaby - Premier League 2023/24 per 90 Pedro Neto Moussa Diaby Progressive carries 5.25 3.19 Carries into final third 3.38 0.87 Successful take-ons 2.25 1.16 Successful take-ons % 50.0% 51.4% Key Passes 2.50 1.74 Figures via FBref

So far, no player has more assists in the league than the Wolves ace, who is level at the top of the charts with James Maddison and Kieran Trippier for his five assists, ensuring that he could represent an even more creative option than Diaby.

Villa know all too well the havoc that Neto can reap on the opposition, as they fell victim to his charm last time out as he assisted Hwang Hee-chan during the Villans’ 1-1 draw with their rivals at Molineux.

As Emery is seeming to enjoy deploying Diaby in a more central role, there could be room for a wideman as potent as Neto to flourish in Villa’s current squad, if rumours linking him to Villa Park are to be believed.

In comparison to the Frenchman, the in-demand winger has showcased far more of a threat beyond his goal contributions this term, suggesting the extent of danger going forward Emery could add to his squad considering how highly-regarded Diaby is at Villa.

There’s a question as to whether Wolves would be open to offloading their best player to a rival, as well as whether Villa would be willing to splash the cash on the forward, however what is clear is the presence he could add to the attack.