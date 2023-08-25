Aston Villa are reportedly on the hunt for further summer reinforcements, as Unai Emery prepares to finalise his squad before the close of the transfer window.

The Spaniard has teamed up with Monchi to welcome some impressive new arrivals already from the market, breaking the club’s transfer-fee record to capture the signature of Moussa Diaby in a deal worth £51.9m.

The Frenchman’s arrival added an immediate threat to the squad, with him scoring on his Premier League debut, however according to recent reports, another dynamic wide player could be waiting in the wings.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

One name that circulated Villa’s transfer talk earlier in the summer was Wilfried Gnonto, who looks certain to leave Leeds United this window as he protests against playing Championship football.

The Italian was a rumoured target for the Villans, however, the 19-year-old looks set to join Everton - as journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the youngster “clearly wants to join” the Toffees - or remain at Elland Road following his reintegration into Daniel Farke's squad this week.

Not getting Gnonto could be a blessing in disguise for those at Villa Park, with reports this week claiming that Villa have made an offer for Barcelona starlet Abde Ezzalzouli.

News in Spain stated that the Catalan giants would expect a price in the region of €20m (£17m) for the Moroccan, who could leave the club this summer due to his wishes for game time and to relieve financial pressures at the Camp Nou.

How good is Abde Ezzalzouli?

Having been dubbed as a “Moroccan flash” by scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old gem has earned himself 14 senior appearances for Barcelona so far in his budding career.

Deployable across the front line, the right-footed winger is best equipped on the left flank, where he is notable for terrorising defences with his direct approach to play in the final third.

Last season, the youngster spent the year on loan at Osasuna in a bid to gain further experience in LaLiga, where he netted six goals in all competitions for the side, registering impressive performances to gain attention.

For Villa, potentially capturing the Barcelona starlet could be a bigger coup than signing Gnonto, making the path that the two deals are going down an impressive piece of business in the window for the Midlands side.

When comparing their numbers in their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, their averages showcase their similarities in approach to play, and also the Villa targets superiority over the Leeds want away.

As per FBref, Ezzalzouli averaged 5.57 progressive carries and 3.53 successful take-ons per 90 for Osasuna, with his rate of successful take-ons placing him within the top 3% of wingers in La Liga in that area.

Having also been hailed for his “frightening speed” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the forward exceeded the averages recorded by Gnonto in the Premier League last season, who averaged 4.39 progressive carries and 1.40 successful take-ons per 90 for the Whites.

Emery could find himself getting the better deal in equipping his side with the promising Moroccan over the teenager, in a move that could prove to be fundamental for both the player and the club’s progression.