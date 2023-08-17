After a far from desired start to the Premier League season, Aston Villa could suffer another mishap so early into the campaign after what was a thrilling summer for Unai Emery.

The Spaniard teamed up with Monchi at Villa Park to deliver some exciting moves in the transfer window on the back of a successful end to the 2022/23 calendar, welcoming Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby to the fold.

Things have rapidly taken a turn for the Villans, with two major injury blows shocking the squad, seeing Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings both away from the action for the foreseeable future.

An opening day rollicking by Newcastle United left a bitter taste for those associated with the club, however, things could still take another negative turn regarding the side’s outgoings.

Who could leave Villa Park this summer?

The most expected player to depart Villa Park at present is Philippe Coutinho, who has been linked with a lucrative move to Qatar after a failed spell back in the Premier League.

Another name speculated to be allowed to leave the club is academy product Cameron Archer, who according to journalist Alan Nixon is a player the Villans are open to selling for the right conditions, as relayed by Birmingham Live.

The speculation regarding the striker's future could be a blow for the club, who have one of the country’s most promising young forwards at their disposal.

How many goals has Cameron Archer scored?

Having once been hailed as “incredibly prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old showcased just what he can do if given the chance last season, where he thrived during a half-season loan at Middlesbrough.

The Englishman wasted no time in becoming accustomed to his surroundings, scoring 11 goals and securing six assists in only 20 Championship appearances for the Reds.

With Ollie Watkins as Emery’s first-choice striker, there’s little room for the academy graduate to worm into the starting eleven, however, given his success in the senior game last term, there is surely a place for his talents in the squad.

Considering the busy schedule ahead for Emery’s side, with the potential of added fixtures in the Europa Conference League, the Spaniard could save the club millions by exerting Archer’s talents rather than seeking alternative reinforcements in the market.

Selling the marksman could be a mistake that has been made by the Villans before, with a similar narrative evident in the sale of fellow academy graduate Carney Chukwuemeka to Chelsea.

While Villa received a healthy £20m fee for the midfielder, his talents have become apparent already in the 2023/24 campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino selecting the 19-year-old to start against Liverpool in the Blues’ season opener.

Receiving substantial pay-outs for sporadic players is a plus to a degree, however, working with an upcoming star from the club's academy to the benefit of the player and the team is more rewarding.

Emery could save Villa millions by integrating Archer into his current side, who at 21 could be the eventual heir to Watkins and beyond if given a shot at his boyhood club.