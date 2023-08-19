Aston Villa are looking at strengthening their midfield even further this window, with recent reports revealing one name they are targeting in that area.

Unai Emery has already welcomed Youri Tielemans on a free transfer from Leicester City to add to the quality available in the middle of the park for the Villans, however there could be more movements made before the end of the transfer window.

The Midlands club had an enjoyable summer, recruiting strongly through the acquisitions of Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Tielemans, as well as performing to a good standard during pre-season, however a devastating double injury blow has shaken things up.

It’s thought that the Spaniard could delve back into the transfer market to cover for the long-term injuries of Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

To cover the spell on the sidelines Buendia is due to endure, it’s expected that attacker Nicolo Zaniolo will arrive at Villa Park on an initial loan deal from Galatasaray.

The Villans have been linked to a host of talent alongside the Italian, with news this week revealing the club’s interest in teen sensation Carlos Baleba.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are one of the Premier League clubs interested in the Lille midfielder, joining Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

The report claims that the Midlands club have been ‘keeping tabs’ on the 19-year-old, who could be available for £30m, which is the Ligue 1 outfit’s speculated asking price.

What is Carlos Baleba’s style of play?

Deployed in central midfield, the Cameroon international has been described as a “highly energetic” figure in the middle of the park by U23 scout Antonio Mango, who also lauded the youngster as “incredible”.

The teenager is skilled in all areas it takes to be a top central midfielder, with the capabilities to perform both defensive and offensive actions in the bid to help his team.

Such claims are supported by his numbers, with FBref highlighting his strengths last season in Ligue 1, where he averaged 2.45 tackles, 6.21 progressive passes and 2.82 successful take-ons per 90, showcasing just how much of a handful he is for the opposition.

For Villa, the potential acquisition of the rising star could come at a perfect time, with there being speculation regarding the future of current defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal have been linked to the Brazilian, who was Villa’s best performer last season based on Sofascore match ratings for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Should the 25-year-old leave Villa Park, Emery could find his able successor in Baleba, who has similar strengths to the former Manchester City man, who averaged closely to the 19-year-old last term.

Luiz in fact averaged below the Cameroonian in his per 90 statistics provided by FBref, recording 2.24 tackles, 4.55 progressive passes and 0.74 successful take-ons in the Premier League for the Villans.

With the season already away, it would be against Villa’s favours to lose a player as integral to the squad as Luiz at this point, however, Emery could ease his potential exit by chasing the Lille sensation.