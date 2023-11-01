Aston Villa are reaping the benefits of having Unai Emery as their coach, with the Spaniard continuing to excel expectations since his arrival in the Midlands just over a year ago.

The former Arsenal boss has transformed the outlook at Villa Park, leading the squad he inherited from Steven Gerrard from 16th place in the Premier League table to seventh during his first spell at the club.

By finishing seventh, Emery handed the Villans their first ticket into European competition since 2010, where they have started well, sitting level on points at the top of the group stages in the Europa Conference League.

From improvements on the pitch to making statement signings in the summer transfer window, the Spaniard has switched Villa’s progression to an upward trajectory, with so much more to come for his talented squad.

Despite being just one point below the top four in the Premier League table, it’s claimed that the Villans are already looking ahead to the January transfer window to bolster the squad even further, with a host of names linked with a move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer targets

While the summer arrival of Youri Tielemans added to the options available in the midfield, the theme of Villa’s speculated winter targets is to acquire further reinforcements for the middle of the park.

One name that has been mentioned is former target Dani Ceballos, who was heavily linked with a move in the summer by reports in Spain, however as his game time becomes even harder to grasp at Real Madrid, an exit could finally be on the cards.

According to Spanish outlet DefensaCentral, Villa remain in the mix to sign Emery’s former player at Arsenal, with the report claiming that the Midlands side could offer a fee between €15m-€18m (£13m-£15.6m) for the 27-year-old.

Moving over to Portugal, another player of interest has been identified in the form of Benfica sensation Fredrik Aursnes, a fellow former target from the summer.

Back in June, Portuguese outlet Record claimed that Villa had been told by Benfica to pay the £42m release clause of the midfielder if they wanted to sign him.

Another report by Record, relayed by Sport Witness last month, resurfaced the Villans’ interest in the Norway international, claiming that the Premier League outfit have the player on their ‘agenda’.

After making the move from Feyenoord to Benfica only last summer, a move could be on the cards for Aursnes once again, if Villa opt to pay the fee required to finally secure his signature.

The stats that show Fredrik Aursnes would be a good signing for Aston Villa

Once lauded as a “midfield general” by renowned Norwegian journalist, Knut Espen Svegaarden, the 27-year-old has showcased an array of abilities over the years, excelling in deep midfield.

From fulfilling his defensive duties in the engine room to building play from the deeper areas, Aursnes has a complete feel to his game, which are elements supported by his numbers over the past year.

As highlighted by FBref, the 18-cap Norway international is an assured distributor of the ball with an average of 7.82 progressive passes per 90, suggesting that he would be a good fit for Emery’s side.

Not only does the Spaniard favour a midfielder able to contribute to transitional play, but also a figure that can play both sides of the role, with his typical formation being to exploit four in the middle line with players sporting the capacity to defend and attack.

In Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz, the Spaniard has two players that define his demands in the position, with both stars able to get involved in the final third and protect the defence.

Aursnes has an identical balance to his play, reinforced by his average of 1.83 tackles and 1.16 interceptions per 90 to showcase his strengths in acting as the anchor when called upon.

Fredrik Aursnes' style of play

Another way that Aursnes’ defensive strengths have been exploited at Benfica is through Roger Schmidt’s decision to field him at full-back, a position that once more allows him to portray his transferable skills between the lines.

The Norweigan’s versatility could make him the ideal coup for Villa, with his rounded ability having the potential to provide Emery with cover in a range of areas on the pitch.

Dubbed a 'controlling presence' in the midfield by scouting site Total Football Analysis, the 27-year-old’s biggest strength was noted by analysts as his distribution and capacity to build passages of play from deep.

For Villa, signing a midfielder as complete as the Benfica star could not only boost the depth in the side, but induce competition for those already in the favoured XI, as he boasts aspects of his game valued by Emery.

Total Football Analysis praised the former Feyenoord whiz as a talent 'able to control”' and dictate play from most areas of the pitch, presenting him as a player similar to the likes of Luiz, who is a durable player all over the pitch for Villa.

There could be room for a new midfielder to flourish at Villa Park, particularly as one summer signing has struggled to impose himself so far since his move.

How Fredrik Aursnes compares to Youri Tielemans

There has been a lot of noise of late regarding the future of Tielemans at Villa, with the Belgian explaining his dissatisfaction with his game time to the media, followed by speculation questioning his happiness at the club.

A report from Football Insider suggested that the former Leicester City star may even quit the Midlands side, which could pave the way for a figure like Aursnes to be welcomed to the squad.

Removing any speculation from Tielemans’ stance at Villa, the Belgian has failed to perform to the level expected of him, which has naturally compromised his minutes so far this term.

In Aursnes, the Villans could acquire a tactically similar player to Tielemans, who prides himself on his playmaking and distribution ability, as well as replenishing the side with a greater presence than the underperforming 26-year-old.

Tielemans vs Aursnes - 2022/23 respective league statistics Youri Tielemas Fredrik Aursnes Touches 72.07 77.97 Progressive passes 6.95 8.44 Progressive carries 1.34 2.00 Progressive passes received 2.15 5.64 Key passes 1.15 1.13 Shot creating actions 2.99 3.13 Interceptions 1.08 1.34 Dribblers tackled % 37.7% 51.9% Per 90 figures via FBref

As portrayed in the graph above, the Norwegian could provide Emery with an upgrade on his summer acquisition, especially with reference to his ability to move the ball to advanced areas to a greater degree to the Belgian, who prides himself in such strengths.

Only time will tell if the Villans opt to spend the money to finally welcome Aursnes to Villa Park, however, what is certain is that Emery could bolster his squad by trading the Norwegian for Tielemans.