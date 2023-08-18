Aston Villa could be forced to re-enter the transfer market after the horrific injury sustained by Emiliano Buendia, however, reports have identified a potential target that Unai Emery could make a swoop for.

The Argentine sustained a significant anterior cruciate ligament injury during training less than a week before the club’s Premier League season opener against Newcastle United, leaving Emery short in his position.

Having spent around £76m of their speculated £150m budget, there could be room for Monchi and his fellow countryman to manoeuvre another capture to replenish the attack in Buendia’s long-term absence.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

With Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans already acquired, Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is poised to arrive at Villa Park soon on an initial loan deal from Galatasaray.

Another star has been linked with a move to the Midlands, with Caught Offside claiming that the Villans may consider a late pounce for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

According to the site’s sources, the ‘mounting interest’ surrounding the 23-year-old could result in a ‘late transfer dash’, as the player continues to struggle at Old Trafford.

The Englishman was rumoured to be of interest to Villa in June, with FootballTransfers linking the player and the club with a rumoured price tag of £60m wanted by the Red Devils.

What is Jadon Sancho’s playing style?

Deployed on the left wing, with the ability to play on the right side when called upon, the right-footed forward enjoys isolating defenders in the wide channels before venturing in field to showcase his strengths in the final third.

Having been described as “frightening” by U23 scout Antonio Mango in the past, the London-born dynamo made his name in Germany, making an audacious move aged just 17 to join Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy.

After four years in yellow, Sancho bid farewell to the Bundesliga with 114 goal contributions for the club in 137 appearances in all competitions.

Such form needs little introduction, with United snatching his talents in 2021 with the hope that he could translate his rich form in Germany back in his home country.

So far, the Englishman has failed to hit anywhere close to his best, scoring 12 goals in all competitions so far for the Red Devils, suggesting that his mind is far away from being settled at the club.

For Villa, a talent as relentless as Sancho’s could be welcomed with open arms to players currently at Villa Park, particularly striker Ollie Watkins who could relish in the presence of the forward.

In the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old hit double figures for assists in all three of his full seasons, recording a personal high of 18 assists in the 2018/19 campaign, with play-making abilities that could have Watkins dreaming.

Accustomed to playing to the side of the striker whilst at Dortmund when performing at his best, the former City academy star could thrive with a forward as prolific as the 27-year-old at his disposal.

The Villa number 11 netted 15 goals in the Premier League last term, with Villa’s top creator in terms of assists that year being Jacob Ramsey, who set up eight goals for his teammates.

With a creator capable of hitting close to 20 assists in a league campaign, Watkins could reach even further levels than last year by playing alongside a playmaker in the calibre of Sancho.

Emery could significantly bolster his attack in making an audacious swoop for the Englishman, who could rediscover his form at Villa Park with the help of their trusted line-leader.