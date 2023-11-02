Aston Villa could already be looking for reinforcements to add to their squad in the market, as the January transfer window fast approaches.

Unai Emery’s side have enjoyed a magnificent start to the 2023/24 campaign, sitting just one point off the top four after taking their unbeaten run at home to 12 league games last weekend against Luton Town.

The Villans have made notable progression since the Spaniard took charge just over a year ago, however sources are suggesting that further improvements are yet to be made, with a host of players linked with a potential move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer news

After a successful summer of business operated by both Emery and president of football operations, Monchi, it could be another busy window for the Villans this winter.

One name that has been linked to the club is former loanee Tammy Abraham, who Villa are said to be ‘in the picture’ for in January by reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness.

The striker scored 26 goals for Dean Smith’s side back in the 2018/19 campaign, with a return having the potential to be a welcomed narrative for fans of the Midlands club.

Another player rumoured to be of interest is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who is said to be wanted by a number of Premier League clubs - as per TNT Sports.

The Argentine, who is deployed as a defensive midfielder, is said to be admired by Manchester City, Newcastle United and Villa for his form in the Bundesliga.

Staying in the midfield, reports via Le Parisien have noted that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler could be open to a move away from the Parc des Princes in January, with Villa said to be one of the interested parties.

Valued at €30m (£26m) by CIES Football Observatory, the Spaniard could be a worthy acquisition for Emery to capture this winter, in a move that could bolster the midfield.

The stats that suggest Carlos Soler would be a good signing for Villa

Once lauded as “magnificent” by journalist Sid Lowe, the 26-year-old joined PSG from his boyhood club Valencia in the summer of 2022, however has had difficulty in securing a consistent starting spot for the Parisiens.

Likened to former Manchester City dynamo Ilkay Gundogan for his statistics over the past year by FBref, Soler is a figure that thrives in building passages of play from deeper areas due to his playmaking edge.

At Valencia, the Spaniard assumed a similar role to that of John McGinn at Villa, floating around the middle channel to provide support both creatively and defensively for his teammates.

Soler vs McGinn respective leagues 2022/23 averages Per 90 statistic John McGinn Carlos Soler Non-penalty goals 0.03 0.23 Pass completion % 78.3% 84.9% Progressive passes 4.68 4.02 Progressive passes received 2.21 5.08 Key passes 0.60 0.99 Figures via FBref

In signing Soler, Emery could sign his natural heir to the Scotsman, in a more refined talent that has experience in playing among some of the best in Europe.

As highlighted in the graph above, the two midfielders bear a host of similarities in their areas of strength, with the 26-year-old providing an added threat in the final third, as suggested by his increased rate of progressive passes received to McGinn.

In having the ability to take up advanced positions, Soler could hand Emery an additional source of creativity in the middle of the park, as well as adding essential competition to the ranks to promote a higher standard of play.

With Brighton also said to be interested in the Spain international, Villa must act fast if they are to take their pursuit of the PSG wantaway to the next level in the January window.