Aston Villa could have a busy end to the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery and Monchi revise their targets ahead of deadline day on Friday.

The Spanish duo have welcomed four names to the squad at Villa Park so far, with both incomings and outgoings expected before the close of the window with reports linking a host of talent to the club.

The Villans have already broken their transfer record fee in a deal worth £51.9m for Moussa Diaby, who has already started to repay his price tag with impressive performances, now, the Midlands side could repeat the success with another target revealed.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

From Ferran Torres to Ansu Fati, Emery’s side have been linked to some strong attacking talent this window, not many as impressive as their latest target.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ryan Taylor urged people to “keep an eye” on Villa making a potentially “crazy” late move for Atletico Madrid sensation Joao Felix.

“Keep an eye on Felix. I know this is crazy, but I think the later we get in the window, I really feel like he's going to leave Atletico Madrid and he's going to be floated to a lot of clubs on loan," he said.

"I don't know if Aston Villa would go in for Felix for the kind of money that would be offered, but I think he will probably be touted to Aston Villa. So keep an eye on that one.”

Last month the 23-year-old dynamo, who was purchased by Atletico for £113m, was rumoured to be of interest to the Villans via various Spanish news outlets. However, the Portugal international is now valued at just €46m (£40m) by FootballTransfers.

What could Joao Felix offer to Aston Villa?

Having been lauded as a “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the prospect of Felix arriving at Villa Park is extremely exciting.

The 23-year-old dynamo already has 72 domestic goals under his belt, representing Atletico, Benfica and of course more recently, Chelsea, whom he spent half a season with last term on loan.

Now, the dazzling Portuguese talent finds himself at a career crossroads, with his future at Atletico far from imaginable, and no new home identified yet.

Considering the formidable talent of the versatile forward, a hefty price tag is expected to be required to lure him away from the Spanish outfit, who are rumoured to want at least €100m (£86m) for his services.

For Villa, it’s unclear whether the price would be too much to compensate, however, the club now have knowledge of just how strongly a marquee signing can impact the side.

Breaking the club transfer fee for Diaby has so far proved to be an impressive piece of business, with the Frenchman registering two goals and an assist in his opening three Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old’s success could be replicated by the signing of Felix, who is undoubtedly a similar calibre of forward to the former Bayer Leverkusen whiz, at least according to FBref's statistical model which lists Diaby as a comparable player to the one-time Chelsea loanee.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win over Burnley, Emery reinforced the importance of his new summer signing in his side, saying via the club’s official site that “his qualities are adding to us being stronger in our squad.”

Such could be said about Felix, who could be a repeat of the marquee grab for the Frenchman in the market, in a signing that could add to the star quality already provided by Diaby at Villa Park.

Monchi could pull off a second window masterclass by obtaining the signature of Felix, whose potential arrival in the Midlands could replicate the excitement already generated through this summer’s business.