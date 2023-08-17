Aston Villa could find the perfect opportunity to reinstate their interest in one of their reported summer targets, as Unai Emery weighs up his squad options with the end of the transfer window in sight.

The Spaniard has already recruited Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and soon-to-be unveiled Nicolo Zaniolo, however following long-term injuries to Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings, he could resort to delving back into the market.

There has also been speculation regarding the potential departure of a few names at Villa Park, with one name who started the opening fixture tipped to bid farewell to the club.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the future of Lucas Digne, who started at left-back against Newcastle United last week, with the journalist hinting that the 30-year-old is heading towards the exit with interest gathering for his services.

One name that could replace the defender is earlier summer target Kieran Tierney, who made the headlines during Arsenal’s opening game of the season as he was not named in the squad to play Nottingham Forest.

The Scotsman has had to accept a more sporadic role at the Emirates following the emergence of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and could now depart the club after four years.

As claimed by The Scottish Herald, the 26-year-old dynamo was absent from the fixture with ‘growing transfer speculation’ surrounding him.

Valued at a reported £30m by the Gunners, Villa were named as one of the clubs interested in his talent, with the Times reporting back in June that the Villans were jostling with Newcastle to sign the defender.

What is Kieran Tierney’s playing style?

Deployed at left-back, the former Celtic ace is a strong defender as expected, as well as being a player that enjoys getting involved offensively on the flank.

A player confident in possession and a reliable attacking outlet, Tierney is progressive in his approach to play, as highlighted by his average of 5.17 progressive passes per 90 over the past year, ranking him within the top 18% of full-backs in Europe, via FBref.

For Villa, the Scotsman could be the perfect acquisition to succeed Digne, who after a year and a half could move on to pastures new away from the Premier League.

Having been lauded as “outstanding” by journalist Chris Wheatley, Tierney could excel the performances of the Frenchman as suggested by their respective averages in the 2022/23 campaign in the league.

As per FBref, the Arsenal man came out on top in areas relating to both defensive and offensive duties, averaging 2.26 tackles and 2.83 progressive carries per 90 to Digne’s 1.74 progressive carries and 1.80 tackles for Villa.

Also hailed as “the best overlapping centre-back in the world” by Scotland national team manager Steve Clarke for his international contribution, Tierney’s versatility in defence and attacking prowess makes him a highly-regarded player.

For Villa, the talent of the 26-year-old - who was originally signed by Emery in north London - could be captured at the perfect time for both club and player, as he looks for a new venture and the Midlands side seek a new left-back.