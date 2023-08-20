Highlights Aston Villa are moving in on another signing after landing Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

It could force Lucas Digne out of the club if successful.

The player has been dubbed an "animal" and would be a terrific replacement for Ashley Young.

Aston Villa are reported to be closing in on their fourth summer signing, with reports suggesting that Unai Emery could be about to spend once more in the transfer market.

The Spaniard was shocked in his first game of the 2023/24 calendar, losing 5-1 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park, however the biggest worry surrounding the club is their injury woes.

Tyrone Mings was forced to withdraw after just half an hour played in the North East, where it has since been confirmed that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future, just days after the revelation of Emiliano Buendia’s injury.

The Argentine will join Mings on the sidelines, with the club revealing prior to the opening fixture that he has sustained a significant injury to his anterior cruciate ligament, spelling an extensive period away from the action.

With injury worries and players rumoured to be departing, it’s expected that Emery will delve back into the market before the end of the transfer window.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

The Villans finally landed Italian attacker Nicolo Zaniolo this week, in a move that will ease the blow to Buendia.

He isn't the only man they're close to signing, however. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the links to Sevilla full-back Marcos Acuna, with the Midlands club said to expect to “agree terms” with the Spanish outfit soon, with personal terms “already in place”.

The experienced left-back’s arrival could come at the perfect time, with speculation increasing regarding the future of current left-back Lucas Digne.

How good is Marcos Acuna?

Lauded as an “animal” by journalist Facundo Del Real, the 31-year-old has gained vital experience playing in Europe after leaving his home country to join Sporting Lisbon in 2017.

The versatile left-back, with the ability to play in a more advanced role on the flank, has since become an important player for Sevilla, after making the move to Spain three years ago to endeavour on a new journey in the continent.

Now, the full-back could open his eyes to the joys of the English game, with Villa knocking firmly on his door to join Emery at Villa, as well as rekindling his relationship with Monchi, who originally signed him for Los Nervionenses.

At 31, Villa could integrate a player with great playing experience to their side, in what could be the perfect addition following the departure of veteran Ashley Young, who gave a widely valuable knowledge of the game to Emery’s side.

Aside from their extensive experience in professional football, the two bring very similar playing styles to a squad, as supported by their almost mirrored averages last season.

As per FBref, Acuna averaged 2.68 tackles and 4.80 progressive passes per 90 in La Liga last term, showcasing strengths in areas typical for a full-back, with Young following closely in recording 2.21 tackles and 4.73 progressive passes per 90.

Hailed as a “top defender” this week by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after securing an assist against City in the UEFA Super Cup final, the £30k-per-week Argentine has been identified as a player of significant value by arguably the best manager in the Premier League.

After bidding farewell to Young this summer, Emery could almost instantly restore the attributes and quality displayed by the Englishman in the Midlands by signing Acuna, who could bolster the squad’s left side.