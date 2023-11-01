Aston Villa have enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023/24 campaign under Unai Emery, as the Spaniard continues to excel at Villa Park just over a year after his arrival as manager.

The former Arsenal boss needed no time to adapt to his new surroundings in the Midlands, as portrayed by him firing the squad from 16th place to 7th in the 2022/23 calendar, subsequently earning Villa a place in Europe.

Sitting one point off the top four in the Premier League, and joint-top of the Europa Conference League group stages, the Villans are relishing life under the four-time Europa League winner’s guidance, with plenty more to come this term.

Most Premier League points won in 2023 1 Manchester City 77 2 Arsenal 65 3 Aston Villa 65 4 Liverpool 62 5 Manchester United 58 Figures via Transfermarkt

Despite their fast start and strong summer of business, Villa have been linked to a host of players as the January transfer window approaches, as Emery eyes further reinforcements to bolster his side even further.

Five new faces arrived at Villa Park in the summer in preparation for the new season ahead, however there is still work to be done, with some rumoured targets having the potential to offer a lot to the current squad on show.

Aston Villa January transfer targets

One area that could be strengthened in the winter window is the attack, with news in Portugal, relayed by Sport Witness, naming Pedro Goncalves as a potential target for the Villans.

As reported, the Portuguese forward was said to be wanted by Villa in the summer, however this winter could be the opportunity for the Midlands side to pay the release clause fee of €80m (£70m) to acquire him.

Having netted 20 goals and recorded 15 assists last season for Sporting CP, there is no doubt that the former Wolves winger would be a statement signing for Emery.

Goncalves isn’t set to be the only summer target that could be revised in January, with reports in Spain, relayed by BirminghamLive, suggesting that the Villans will 'try again' to sign Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna.

It was rumoured that the Premier League outfit had got as far as agreeing personal terms for the Argentine in the summer, however the deal fell through as Emery’s former club became more reluctant to sell.

To add to Villa’s list of wanted Argentinian full-backs, reports in Spain have named another target as a potential January coup for the Villans, with Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina said to be admired at Villa Park.

The report claims that Villa are leading the race to sign the right-back, who is an 'object for desire' to both the Midlands side and Manchester United.

It’s added that Atletico value the 25-year-old at €50m (£44m), making the narrative of his future an interesting topic to follow in January.

Nahuel Molina's style of play

Molina arrived in La Liga in the summer of 2022 from Italian side Udinese, bringing with him a host of experience in playing in Europe, making the move from his homeland in 2020.

Deployed at right-back, the defender has also been played on the left side during his career, coming equipped with the ability to use both feet strongly to add a unique element to his playing style at full-back.

Scouting site Total Football Analysis dubbed the World Cup winner as a figure that is 'extremely effective in the build-up', with his strengths in progressive play on the flank making him a potentially strong acquisition for the Premier League.

The same source also noted the Argentine’s ability to 'invert and sit deeper' and his 'technical efficiency' as aspects of his game that make him standout, reinforced by his influence in the final third so far this season.

As per FBref, Molina’s average of 0.32 non-penalty goals per 90 in La Liga ranks him as the highest-scoring full-back in the Spanish top-flight, with him also forming some wealthy comparisons that could be of interest to Villa.

The stats that show Nahuel Molina would be a good signing for Aston Villa

Based on the 25-year-old’s performances in the Champions League this season, his statistics see him most comparable to Newcastle United dynamo Kieran Trippier, , as per FBref, hinting at the calibre of player Villa could capture this winter.

Kieran Trippier vs Nahuel Molina 2023/24 Champions League Statistic Kieran Trippier Nahuel Molina Assists 0.33 0.70 Progressive passes received 4.33 6.98 Touches 78.00 88.26 Successful take-on % 0% 50.0% Tackles 1.00 3.84 Per 90 figures via FBref

The Englishman’s importance in Eddie Howe’s squad is highlighted by his influence in the final third - having registered seven assists in 13 games this season - paired with his ability to defend as a constant live wire on the right flank.

As highlighted in the graph above, Molina shows identical strengths to Newcastle’s star, who offers so much to the Geordies in the Premier League, suggesting that the Argentine could indeed be well suited to the English top flight.

One South American football expert once lauded the reported Villa target as an “insane” talent, with his numbers reinforcing just how well-equipped the World Cup winner could be to assume a place in Emery’s back line.

How Nahuel Molina compares to Villa’s right-backs

Emery enjoys seeing his full-backs get forward, with both Lucas Digne and Matty Cash heavily modelling their game styles to invert and pose as additional support in the final third.

The demands of the pair have worked to good effect, with them contributing directly to five Premier League goals already this season, with Cash scoring two and assisting one, and Digne claiming two assists.

With that in mind, Molina could be the ideal capture for Emery to install into his side, especially when comparing the threat he could bring going forward for the Villans in comparison to the other identifiable right-backs at the club.

Nahuel Molina vs Matty Cash vs Calum Chambers per 90 comparisons Statistic Molina 22/23 La Liga Cash 22/23 Premier League Chambers 21/22 Premier League Progressive Passes 3.52 3.71 3.42 Progressive carries 2.29 2.08 0.27 Progressive passes received 7.82 2.82 0.54 Key passes 1.19 0.40 0.27 Tackles 2.17 2.72 1.89 Figures via FBref

What is most notable from the graph is the efficiency of the positions that Molina finds himself in going forward compared to the Villa duo, with his average of 7.82 progressive passes received per 90 an indication of his ability to offer more in transitional sequences.

Not only could the Argentine offer additional competition for Cash, but his potential arrival could also see Chambers finally ejected from Villa Park in order to see a vast improvement to the depth in the squad.

With Man United also said to be eyeing the 25-year-old, only time will tell if Villa can secure the Atleti star’s signature in January, with his quality comparable to Trippier, a star that has already proven his quality in the Premier League.