Aston Villa are planning for an exciting summer transfer window despite Mateu Alemany choosing not to join their recruitment team, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Matheu Alemany?

According to Birmingham Live, Alemany had agreed to take up a senior recruitment role in the West Midlands before performing a U-turn and staying at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

Alemany spoke about his situation via DAZN, stating: "Aston Villa has an impressive institutional and sporting project and one of the best coaches in Europe, but after personal reflection, my place is here. I am committed to this club, which is the biggest in the world. I want to be here and the president wants it to be there. I hope it's for a long time."

As cited by the Shropshire Star, Aston Villa manager Emery was quick to point out that he doesn't believe that this development will harm their transfer business, commenting: “It was two weeks ago we were speaking about the possibility for him (Alemany) to come here. It was a positive but, in the end, he’s not coming. We will continue in our project and build up as a club and a team. He (Alemany) is a very good professional with experience. I know him, I sometimes meet with him. But we’re focused here with the players we have in front. We will try to analyse someone to help us. But now, Mateu Alemany will stay in Barcelona.”

Movement on player outgoings has already started to happen at Villa Park, as veteran Ashley Young and goalkeeper Jed Steer will leave the club in the off-season due to contract expiration, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook still thinks that Aston Villa will go all out in the market once it opens for business later this month.

Crook stated: "I'm expecting them to be one of the most active clubs, although I am a bit suspicious about why Alemany, who was going to come in as sporting director, decided to stay at Barcelona.

"Maybe there was a change of budgets, because I was told a couple of weeks ago that they were going to go really big, Villa. Let's see who comes in as sporting director. I think they are keen to kick on, to build on what Unai Emery has done in a short period of time. I think it could be an exciting future for the club."

Who will Aston Villa target in the summer transfer window?

Aston Villa have already started to make inroads on summer transfer targets and Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has emerged as a potential loan target, as per FootballTransfers.

The Athletic also report that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is soon to be a free agent, has also emerged as someone who could join Aston Villa in the off-season.

As per The Daily Express, Tottenham Hotspur outcast Giovani Lo Celso is on the radar at Villa Park and could be brought in to freshen up their engine room.

Cited by The Independent, Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is another potential addition as Emery looks to acquire some high-profile names ahead of 2023/24.