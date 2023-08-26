Highlights Aston Villa are expected to make further moves in the transfer window as they prepare for the upcoming season, with left-back being a position of focus.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has claimed that OGC Nice are close to an agreement for left-back Lucas Digne, leading to speculation about potential replacements.

Villa are interested in a £22m-rated defender seen as a strong alternative to Kieran Tierney.

Aston Villa are expected to make further moves in the transfer window, as Unai Emery prepares to lock down his squad in preparation for the season ahead.

The Spaniard has already welcomed four new additions to Villa Park, including the record-breaking signing of Moussa Diaby in a £51.9m deal.

Despite recruiting well, Emery and Monchi have been linked to a host of players recently, suggesting that the Villans are braced for change in one position in particular.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has claimed that OGC Nice are “close to an agreement” for left-back Lucas Digne, who has ironically started the season strongly in the Midlands.

The news of the Frenchman’s potential exit has linked the club to a series of left-backs throughout the window, from Marcos Acuna, for whom talks have “stalled”, to Kieran Tierney, who looks set to join Real Sociedad on loan.

However, it looks as though Emery could finally make a breakthrough in the bid to sign a new full-back, with GIVEMESPORT giving a fresh update on the club’s links to Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told the site that Villa’s interest remains “very active” in the left-back, who is said to be valued by the Gunners at £22m.

What is Nuno Tavares’ style of play?

Lauded by former Marseille boss Igor Tudor as having “fantastic physical capabilities”, Tavares is an ideal candidate for Emery to excel in the favourable inverted full-back role.

The 23-year-old shines in terms of his approach to progressive play, being direct in supporting offensively and defensively from the flank.

While things haven’t worked for the former Benfica youngster at Arsenal, he found sanctuary in Marseille, where he scored six goals in Ligue 1 during a season-long loan at the club last season.

Previously hailed as “incredible” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the versatile defender could be the ideal coup for the Villans to target - and a player that could be a superb alternative to Tierney.

Emery has been eyeing the talents of his former club, and despite him being set to miss out on Tierney - the player he signed from Celtic while managing the Gunners - a move for Tavares could prevail as a stronger option in the long run.

While the Scotsman rarely put a foot wrong when playing for Arsenal, his traditional playing style for a left-back is becoming extinct in north London and in the Premier League, where managers are seeing the benefits of the inverted role.

When you revise Digne’s impact during the 5-0 Europa Conference League win against Hibernian, in which the Frenchman was hugely influential in the final third by registering three assists, Emery could be inspired to field his replacement to fulfil a similar role.

In Ligue 1, Tavares showcased just how much of a threat he can bring to the backline, averaging a mammoth 3.68 progressive carries and 2.07 successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

With Tierney on his way to Spain to gain some valuable game time in La Liga, Emery could locate the perfect alternative in pushing for Tavares, who could have a solid impact on Villa’s squad both defensively and in the final third.