Aston Villa could delve back into the transfer market this summer, as Unai Emery weighs up his options before the closing of the window next week.

The Villans have recruited well already in the build up to the 2023/24 campaign, with the captures of Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pau Torres and record-breaking Moussa Diaby, who has proven to be a strong acquisition with the £51.9m man scoring on his Premier League debut.

With only two league games played, there’s a long way to go for Villa, sparking rumours that the club could be eyeing further reinforcements to bolster the squad in preparation for what’s to come.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

The position currently taking the headlines for Villa is at left-back, where speculation has surfaced regarding two figures that could be of interest to Emery and Monchi.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

As reported by journalist Rudy Galetti, Villa’s hopes to capture Marcos Acuna from Sevilla have taken a turn, with talks said to have “stalled” as the Spanish club weigh up whether to allow the 31-year-old to depart.

An alternative has arisen for Villa to target, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Midlands side are “exploring conditions” for Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares, in the hope of signing the 23-year-old dynamo, who is likely to leave north London this summer.

CIES Football Observatory currently value him at €30m (£26m).

How good is Nuno Tavares?

Despite not making an impact at the Emirates since his arrival in 2021, the Portuguese gem shone away from the capital, where he found sanctuary at Marseille during a season-long loan last campaign.

The left-back became an integral part of the squad in France, registering 31 appearances in Ligue 1 where he showcased his ability in the final third by scoring six goals, via Transfermarkt.

Now, it looks certain that his future will be away from north London, which could be promising news for Villa who could sign a sure upgrade in the position by acquiring the former Benfica sensation.

Having been lauded as “outstanding” as well as possessing “fantastic physical capabilities” by former Marseille manager Igor Tudor, Emery could integrate the Gunners’ talents into his squad perfectly - and it could be bad news for Alex Moreno.

The Spaniard arrived at Villa Park in January from Real Betis, however, has missed the opening fixtures of the season as he nurses an injury.

The 30-year-old is an accomplished full-back but should Tavares make his way to Villa Park, the former LaLiga ace could have his position compromised by the Portuguese based on his playing style alone.

In signing the Arsenal outsider, Emery could equip his side with a wizard of progressive full-backs, with him excelling the Villa man in areas fundamental to those in the position in the Premier League.

As per FBref, Moreno averaged 2.51 progressive passes and 1.56 successful take-ons per 90 during his debut Premier League campaign, numbers that were comfortably succeeded by Tavares in Ligue 1 who averaged 4.41 progressive passes and 2.07 successful take-ons per 90 to assert his attacking prowess.

While being an attacking support system is not theoretically the most important duty of a left-back, the 23-year-old bettered the Spaniard defensively also, communicated by his average of 2.15 tackles per 90 to Moreno’s 1.56 for Villa.

Should Emery make a swoop for the £29k-per-week Arsenal man, the Villans’ winter arrival could already find himself being sidelined, with Tavares asserting himself as one of the liveliest wing-backs in Europe last term.