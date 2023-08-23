Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing their fifth summer signing, as Unai Emery looks to prepare to finalise his squad before the closing of the transfer window.

The Spaniard has found success in the market so far, with record-breaking acquisition Moussa Diaby netting in on his Premier League debut after making the £51.9m move to the Midlands from Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite getting their first three points on the board in match week two, news surrounding the club has been the potential incomings, with latest news suggesting that further new faces could arrive at Villa Park.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

After most recently welcoming Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray, Villa have been linked to a host of defensive options, including their ongoing pursuit of World Cup winner Marcos Acuna.

The Argentine looked set to be on the way to the Midlands, however, a report via journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that Sevilla are having second thoughts over sanctioning a move for the 31-year-old.

Elsewhere, fellow renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Villans are “exploring conditions” over Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares, who could be a very viable alternative to Acuna.

Having fallen out of favour in north London, Emery’s former club’s trash could be Villa’s dazzling treasure.

What is Nuno Tavares’ playing style?

Signed by Mikel Arteta in 2021, the Portuguese talent could opt for pastures new this summer, after succeeding away from the capital during a loan spell with Marseille.

In Ligue 1, the 23-year-old showed his worth as an attacking left-back, netting six goals for the French outfit in 31 league appearances, via Transfermarkt.

The youngster’s attacking prowess could make him a particularly attractive acquisition for Emery, in a move that could bolster his side both defensively and going forward, with the Lisbon-born gem bringing flair to the left flank.

Once lauded as “incredible” by talent scout Jacek Kulig during his days at Benfica, Tavares could significantly strengthen Villa’s left side, with his presence having the potential to make John McGinn even better.

The Scotsman has thrived under Emery, and with him deployed on the left side of midfield to occupy the wide channels, the 28-year-old could be handed added resources for creativity and support through the arrival of the Arsenal outsider.

Having already opened his scoring tally for the 2023/24 campaign, the Villa captain could be given far more chances, with the 23-year-old being one of the most effective attacking full-backs in Europe.

As per FBref, Tavares averaged 2.09 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, ranking him in the top 3% of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues in this area to solidify his claims to being a handful on the flank.

The introduction of the former Benfica dynamo could give McGinn more license to roam, whilst also providing a strong target for the former Ligue 1 whiz to partner on that side of the pitch.

Defensively, the £29k-per-week Portuguese shone too, averaging 2.15 tackles per 90 for Marseille in Ligue 1, showcasing just how promising a signing he could be if integrated into Emery’s set-up at Villa Park.