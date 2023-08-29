Aston Villa are set to have a busy end of the transfer window, as Unai Emery and Monchi prepare to lock down the squad ahead of the tasks ahead in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Villans have already made strong moves in the market, welcoming Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo to the ranks at Villa Park.

With deadline day fast approaching, the Midlands club are braced for change in terms of both incomings and outgoings at Villa Park.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

With three out of the four players captured this summer by Villa, just Torres represents the defensive reinforcements welcomed into Emery’s side.

Considering the injury blow to Tyrone Mings and the questions over the future of Lucas Digne, a number of defenders have been linked to strengthen the back line.

One name that emerged is that of Nuno Tavares, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano relaying the Villans’ interest in the Arsenal full-back last week, stating that the club are “exploring conditions” for a deal.

With Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for the Portuguese ace, however, Villa will have to hijack proceedings, as they tried with Jack Harrison, if they are to succeed in their pursuit of the £12m-valued star.

What could Nuno Tavares offer to Aston Villa?

Having been lauded as “outstanding” by former Marseille boss Igor Tudor, the Arsenal outsider could finally find sanctuary in the Premier League away from north London.

Captured by the Gunners back in 2021, the left-back failed to make a significant impact in red and white, which in hindsight worked in favour of his journey, as he was sent on loan to Ligue 1 to develop.

Last term, the versatile defender spent the season on loan with Marseille, where he flourished playing in the progressing left wing-back role under Tudor.

For Villa, the introduction of Tavares could come at the perfect time for Emery, who saw his side impress last time out in the Premier League against Burnley, in which the Spaniard opted for a change in formation.

Moving away from his favoured 4-2-3-1 lineup, the former Arsenal manager decided to utilise his full-backs in a 3-4-2-1 shape, which prevailed as a smart change as right-back Matty Cash scored two goals.

In the scope of Tavares, the Portuguese whiz could be the perfect addition to Emery’s side should he wish to keep the three at the back formation, with the 23-year-old excelling in an identical role for Marseille.

When deployed at left-back in such formation, the Gunners defender netted six goals in Ligue 1, as well as showcasing his strengths going forward, in which he was hailed for his “fantastic physical capabilities” and “ability to run” by Tudor.

Such praise was supported by his statistics, with FBref highlighting the full-back's average of 3.68 progressive carries and 1.80 passes into the penalty area per 90, suggesting his strengths in attack.

Another area suggestive of his suitability to play in a formation such as the one Emery is trialling is his ability to get into strong positions going forward, communicated by his average of 9.39 progressive passes received per 90 for Marseille.

As per FBref, his average in this area ranked him in the top 4% of full-backs in Ligue 1, showcasing just how much of a menace he can be to defenders when his progressive strengths are exploited.

For Emery, the 23-year-old dynamo could be the perfect addition to integrate into his new approach to play at Villa Park, however, the Spaniard must act fast if he is to secure his signature.