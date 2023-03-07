Speculation has emerged on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and his future at the club after his World Cup heroics for Argentina earlier this season.

The former Arsenal colossus won the tournament with his country and it has now been reported that there is interest in him from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side are said to be looking at potential replacements for David De Gea and Martinez is one of their targets, although it remains to be seen how much the Villans would demand for his services.

With the interest in the Argentine in mind, it has been reported that Villa are keen on signing Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana to take the 30-year-old's place in the team.

Should Aston Villa sign Onana?

It has been said that the club could make an offer of €28m (£25m) for the Cameroon international and Unai Emery could land a big upgrade on his current number one by cashing in on Martinez and swooping to sign the Serie A stopper.

In the Premier League this season, the current Villa goalkeeper has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.86 and saved 66% of the efforts on his goal. Meanwhile, Onana has averaged a score of 7.02 and saved 74% of the shots against him in the Italian top flight for Inter this term.

These statistics immediately suggest that the Serie A star is a better shot-stopper than Martinez but do the underlying numbers back that up?

Over the last 365 days in Europe's top five leagues and European competitions, Onana ranks in the top 15% of goalkeepers for goals conceded in comparison to their post-shot xG (quality of shots stopped), goals against, save percentage, and clean sheet percentage.

The Villa titan, meanwhile, ranks in the bottom 49% or lower in all of those statistics with that an indication that the Argentine is actually a below-average goalkeeper when it comes to saving shots, whilst the Inter star is one of the best on the continent.

Onana has also proven himself at the top level in Europe as the Cameroon international has conceded a staggering 5.1 goals fewer based on xG than he should have done in seven Champions League matches so far.

The Inter colossus, whose "incredible" saves were once hailed by broadcaster Daniel Childs, is indeed an exceptional shot-stopper and could come in as a significant upgrade on Martinez in that department.

At the age of 26, the talent is also four years younger than the Villa man and as a result, offer more to Emery's side in the long term as well as in the immediate future.