Aston Villa fans react to links with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/8/2020 | 09:50am

Having survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League season, Aston Villa can look forward to another campaign in English football’s top-flight.

But after seeing last summer’s club-record signing in Wesley endure a disappointing debut campaign – he scored just six times across all competitions before his cruciate ligament injury – it’s no surprise Villa are being linked with a new striker.

The Telegraph claim that with Bournemouth considering a deal for Scott Hogan, that could see Dean Smith’s side enter the race to sign the Cherries’ own striker, Callum Wilson.

The England international – earning £60k-per-week at the Vitality Stadium – scored eight times in 35 Premier League games last season for the relegated Cherries, and has also been linked with a move to Tottenham.

And after hearing about their potential interest in Wilson, Villa fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Villa fans even name-checked Brentford forward Ollie Watkins as an option they would prefer over Wilson.

One supporter meanwhile claimed Wilson is “useless”, and pointed to his injury record with Bournemouth – he has missed 63 total games in the past five years according to Transfermarkt, including two cruciate ligament ruptures.

Judging by their reactions, Villa fans would be quite split on seeing Wilson arrive at the club this summer.

Would you like to see Callum Wilson at Villa Park?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The striker is an experienced and proven Premier League option over these past few seasons, and at 28, is arguably in the peak years of his career too.

Given Bournemouth’s relegation, Villa may not even have to spend a shed-load of money to sign him either.

