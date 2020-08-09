Aston Villa fans react to links with Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson

Having survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League season, Aston Villa can look forward to another campaign in English football’s top-flight.

But after seeing last summer’s club-record signing in Wesley endure a disappointing debut campaign – he scored just six times across all competitions before his cruciate ligament injury – it’s no surprise Villa are being linked with a new striker.

The Telegraph claim that with Bournemouth considering a deal for Scott Hogan, that could see Dean Smith’s side enter the race to sign the Cherries’ own striker, Callum Wilson.

The England international – earning £60k-per-week at the Vitality Stadium – scored eight times in 35 Premier League games last season for the relegated Cherries, and has also been linked with a move to Tottenham.

And after hearing about their potential interest in Wilson, Villa fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Imagine if this happened 😭😭 robbing em blind — Reuben 🦁💜💙🦆 – (READ PINNED) (@Reuben_AVFC) August 8, 2020

Take that all day. Wilson will score goals with good service — Okay (@Okay170) August 8, 2020

Definitely a ‘no brainer’. Hogan will never get a sniff at Villa. He’s Championship level. Wilson has a ton of PL experience and would be a tidy backup striker. — David Moore (@davemoore9) August 9, 2020

Now that’s a deal dean should look at — Kai (@KaiAVFC) August 8, 2020

A couple of Villa fans even name-checked Brentford forward Ollie Watkins as an option they would prefer over Wilson.

Watkins over him he’s past his best — Robillustrate (@fellrunningover) August 9, 2020

Idk would rather Watkins and he’s had 8 goals in 32 starts this season — Daniel Myatt (@DanielMyatt11) August 8, 2020

One supporter meanwhile claimed Wilson is “useless”, and pointed to his injury record with Bournemouth – he has missed 63 total games in the past five years according to Transfermarkt, including two cruciate ligament ruptures.

28 years old injury prone Wilson is useless.

Ask them about Brooks and Billing.

Give them Hogan and ~30 mil pounds. — Giorgi Tevdoradze (@GiorgiTevdorad4) August 8, 2020

Judging by their reactions, Villa fans would be quite split on seeing Wilson arrive at the club this summer.

Would you like to see Callum Wilson at Villa Park?

The striker is an experienced and proven Premier League option over these past few seasons, and at 28, is arguably in the peak years of his career too.

Given Bournemouth’s relegation, Villa may not even have to spend a shed-load of money to sign him either.