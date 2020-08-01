Gregg Evans says Villa ace Douglas Luiz will be “hot property”

According to The Athletic journalist Gregg Evans, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz will be “hot property in the weeks ahead”.

What’s the word?

The Brazilian only arrived from fellow Premier League side Manchester City last summer, and has established himself as a key part of Dean Smith’s starting eleven – he started the last 14 top-flight games for Villa, and missed just two games in the competition all season.

And now Evans has claimed that the midfielder has hugely impressed him, particularly following the Premier League’s restart, and suggested that he even looks ready to take a step up.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

He said: “Since June, he has been sensational. If there was a Project Restart team of the season, Luiz would be sitting pretty in the midfield alongside the top-flight royalty of David Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

“That he was able to maintain such high levels in all 10 of Villa’s remaining games shows the level he’s now at. The 22-year-old will be hot property in the weeks ahead and it wouldn’t be overselling it to say that he now looks ready for an elite club.”

Keeping hold of star players

Jack Grealish may be the man on everybody’s lips at Villa, but Luiz has certainly proven that he is also a vital part of the first-team at the club.

Who had the best season?

Luiz Vote Mings Vote Trezeguet Vote

Having survived relegation from the Premier League on the final day, Smith will be hoping that he can keep the core of his squad together. Seeing both Grealish and Luiz however would raise serious concerns about whether Villa can take a step forward next season.

Grealish might dominate the headlines this summer, but keeping hold of Luiz could be just as important.